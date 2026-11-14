Maisango’s Release: Hausa Zallah Community Applauds Accord’s Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim’s Intervention

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Accord Party presidential candidate, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has received widespread appreciation from members of the Hausa Zallah online community following the release of detained Hausa cultural activist, Ibrahim Bichiia Maisango.

Several Hausa Zallah activists and online community members, including Maisango himself, have taken to social media to acknowledge Olawepo-Hashim’s intervention and express appreciation for his advocacy during the activist’s detention.

In a formal message addressed to Olawepo-Hashim, Abdullahi Abdullahi, National Chairman of the Gidauniyar Hausawa Development Association, expressed the organisation’s profound gratitude for the candidate’s efforts.

“On behalf of our organisation, we want to express our deepest and most sincere gratitude to you for your vigorous and relentless efforts towards the secure release of our brother, Ibrahim Bichiia Maisango,” he wrote.

Abdullahi praised Olawepo-Hashim’s leadership, dedication and swift intervention, saying his efforts meant a great deal to the organisation and the wider Hausa community.

“Your leadership, dedication, and swift intervention in this matter mean a great deal to us and the entire community,” he stated.

He also prayed for God’s continued blessings on Hashim as he continues to serve and uplift the people.

Olawepo-Hashim had previously raised Maisango’s detention during his engagement with the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), calling for the activist’s release and drawing international attention to concerns surrounding his case. He also highlighted the matter in a policy brief submitted to the US Congress.

Earlier, the Accord presidential candidate had mobilised activists and political leaders, including SDP presidential candidate Adewole Adebayo and African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, to jointly condemn what they described as Maisango’s unlawful detention by the Department of State Services (DSS) and demand his release.

The public acknowledgements from Hausa Zallah activists, the association’s national chairman and Maisango himself have brought renewed attention to Hashim’s advocacy on civil liberties, minority rights and religious freedom.

For Olawepo-Hashim, the case reflects a broader principle, no Nigerian should be abandoned or denied protection because of their ethnic, cultural or religious identity. His position is that defending the rights of every community is essential to building a peaceful and united Nigeria.