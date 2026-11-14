Benue APC Rejects Akume-led Alliance, Alleges Plot Against Alia’s Re-election

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected the Strategic Alliance for Tinubu/Shettima Re-election 2027, alleging that the group was designed to undermine Governor Hyacinth Alia’s re-election bid.

The party also accused some of its members, including senior federal government officials, of associating with opposition politicians under the guise of mobilising support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election.

The Director General of the Tinubu/Alia 2027 Campaign Council in Benue State, Hon. Richard Asema, stated this on Friday during a press briefing at the campaign secretariat in Makurdi.

Asema specifically mentioned the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, and the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, among those associated with the alliance.

He said the party was concerned that the membership of the alliance included governorship candidates of opposition parties, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party, as well as officials of other minority parties.

According to him, intelligence available to the party suggested that the alliance had a hidden agenda to sabotage Alia’s 2027 governorship re-election while presenting itself as a platform for Tinubu’s second-term ambition.

Asema recalled that the state APC had constituted a campaign council comprising more than 900 party leaders and members, which was inaugurated on November 5 at IBB Square, Makurdi.

He expressed concern that some APC members appointed into the council subsequently announced their unwillingness to participate in its activities before unveiling the strategic alliance.

The campaign council maintained that the APC remained firmly established in Benue, citing its electoral victories in 2023, including the governorship seat, two senatorial seats, 10 of the 11 House of Representatives seats and 27 of the 32 State Assembly seats.

Asema also attributed the party’s confidence ahead of 2027 to what he described as Alia’s achievements in infrastructure, industrial development, education, employment of 9,700 teachers and payment of salaries and pensions.

He insisted that the APC did not require an alliance with opposition parties to win the forthcoming elections and urged members involved in the arrangement to withdraw and return to the mainstream leadership of the party under Alia.

The campaign council reaffirmed its support for Tinubu and Alia, expressing confidence in their victory in the 2027 general elections.