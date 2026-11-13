Lagos Upgrades Solous II Dumpsite, to Accommodate 100 Waste Trucks Daily

• Announces appointment of Akinyemi as Acting LAWMA MD

•Facility to ease pressure on Ojota’s Olusosun dumpsite as government urges PSP operators to improve waste collection services

Sunday Ehigiator





The Lagos State Government has upgraded the Solous II dumpsite in Igando, with the facility now expected to accommodate an average of 100 waste evacuation trucks daily as part of efforts to address the state’s waste management challenges.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this yesterday during an inspection tour of the facility to assess the progress of the rehabilitation work and its readiness for full operations.

He said the intervention was aimed at easing pressure on the Olusosun dumpsite in Ojota, which has reached its operational limits, while improving waste disposal operations across the state.

Wahab explained that the government had been exploring alternative waste disposal locations, including proposed sites around Badagry and Epe, to expand the state’s disposal capacity and establish a more sustainable waste management system.

According to him, following consultations with relevant operators and stakeholders, the rehabilitation and reopening of Solous II were recommended as an immediate intervention to address the prevailing challenges.

“Following the engagements, approval was granted for the facility to be upgraded, including the provision of an improved access road to facilitate the movement of waste evacuation trucks,” he said.

The commissioner noted that the facility was strategically located to serve Lagos West, the state’s largest waste management zone, covering areas including Alimosho, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Mushin, Badagry, Ikeja, Ojo and Apapa.

“When this Solous II facility becomes fully operational, it would accommodate an average of 100 waste compactor trucks daily from the axis, thereby reducing pressure on Olusosun and improving waste disposal efficiency across the state,” he said.

On the quality of work executed, Wahab said the inspection team observed marks on sections of the access road, which the contractor attributed to the movement of heavy-duty bulldozers with metal tracks.

He, however, said the marks had not compromised the quality of the road, adding that the contractor had assured the government that the access infrastructure could serve for at least one year, subject to quarterly maintenance.

Wahab said the government was encouraged by the progress recorded, noting that the project was part of emergency measures earlier announced to address waste management challenges in Lagos.

He said the government’s objective was to ensure prompt evacuation of waste generated across communities and prevent indiscriminate accumulation of refuse on streets, in homes and public spaces.

The commissioner urged members of the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAMN) and Private Sector Participation (PSP) operators to reciprocate the government’s intervention by improving their services and ensuring timely waste collection.

He emphasised that under the polluter-pays principle, residents who pay for waste collection services deserved efficient and reliable services from their assigned operators.

He also disclosed that the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) had commenced a comprehensive reorganisation of waste management operations, stressing that the success of the reforms would depend on the cooperation and commitment of PSP operators.

Wahab urged operators to address service gaps and take greater responsibility for their operations, adding that the government would continue to engage stakeholders to ensure the objectives of the intervention were achieved.

He also appealed to community stakeholders, particularly members of the Awori community, to support the initiative and take ownership of the facility.

Meanwhile, the commissioner announced that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had approved the appointment of Olajuwon Akinyemi as Acting Managing Director of LAWMA.

He added that Dr Tijani Olorunwa had been appointed Acting Executive Director, Operations, while Kunle Adebiyi would retain his position as Executive Director, Finance.

Also speaking, the National President of AWAMN, Dr Olugbenga Adebola, commended the state government for approving the rehabilitation of Solous II, describing the intervention as a significant step towards addressing waste disposal challenges confronting operators.

Adebola said the association had submitted proposals to the government on measures to address the challenges and expressed appreciation that its recommendations were favourably considered, with the necessary logistics provided to restore the facility.

He assured the government that AWAMN members would take collective ownership of the facility and work with relevant authorities to make it a model dumpsite.

He also urged PSP operators, particularly those operating within the Lagos West axis, to improve their efficiency and intensify waste collection efforts.

According to him, the reopening of the facility had removed a major operational constraint and placed greater responsibility on operators to deliver quality services to residents.

Also present during the inspection were the Permanent Secretaries, Office of Environmental Services, Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen, and Office of Drainage Services, Mahamood Adegbite; LAWMA Executive Director, Finance, Kunle Adebiyi; General Manager, Lagos State Wastewater Management Office, Femi Afolabi; and other directors in the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.