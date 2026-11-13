Atiku: Tinubu Unable to Protect Nigerians, 638 Deaths Witnessed in One Month Alone

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has condemned President Bola Tinubu’s failure to protect Nigerians, claiming there have been 638 deaths of people in insecurity incidents in one month alone.

Atiku also said there were flight of nearly 64,000 Nigerians to Niger Republic, which exposed a security crisis the government has failed to contain.

He cited a report by the Foundation for Investigative Journalism, the Centre for Democracy and Development’s October tracker, stating that 638 people were killed in broader insecurity incidents during the month.

In a statement by the Director of Strategic Communication, Frank Shaibu, the former vice-president, said, ‘’The North East alone accounted for 409 deaths. Across all security incidents, the tracker recorded 640 deaths, up from 396 in September.

‘’The United Nations also reported that nearly 64,000 people fled violence in northern Nigeria for Niger since the start of 2026, while several hundred more fled to Benin.

“These figures are a devastating indictment of the security situation in our country. Behind every number is a Nigerian whose life has been lost, a family in mourning or a community forced to abandon its home. Nigerians should not have to flee across our borders to find safety.

“The Tinubu administration must make the protection of lives and communities its first responsibility. It must strengthen security in affected areas, support displaced families and work with neighbouring countries and humanitarian agencies to assist those who have fled. Nigerians also deserve a clear account of what is being done to stop the killings and restore safety.

“A government that cannot protect its people has failed in its most basic duty. President Tinubu must stop offering excuses and take responsibility for this worsening crisis. Nigerians need safety now, not another promise.”