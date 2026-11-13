Bakassi Deep Seaport a Game-Changer for C’River, Nigeria’s Economic Future, Says Otu

Bassey Inyang in Calabar





Ahead of its symbolic groundbreaking on Friday, November 13, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the governor of Cross River State, Senator (Prince) Bassey Edet Otu, has described the Bakassi Deep Seaport project as a transformative undertaking that will redefine the economic fortunes of Cross River State, unlock the vast commercial potential of the Gulf of Guinea and strengthen Nigeria’s position in regional and international trade.

The governor who expressed profound excitement and optimism during a site inspection ahead of the historic ceremony, described the project as a game-changer with the capacity to unlock immense economic opportunities for Cross River and Nigeria.

He noted that the initiative represented the revival of a historic trade corridor with more than 600 years of commercial significance, linking coastal communities to trans-Saharan trade routes.

“I am so excited; I am so elated because this is a game-changer. You will know that this trade route is over 600 years old, and reviving it is something wonderful that is going to happen to the people of this area,” the Governor said.

He explained that the project would stimulate economic activities across several value chains, particularly commerce, transportation, maritime operations and other sectors connected to the Gulf of Guinea, with far-reaching implications for regional trade and development.

Otu also reflected on the historical and economic significance of the project, particularly against the backdrop of the challenges that followed the loss of the Bakassi Peninsula.

He underscored the importance of restoring economic opportunities to the affected communities, whose people have continued to identify with Nigeria and trust in its protection and commitment to their aspirations.

Acknowledging the origins of the project, the governor said it was initiated under his predecessor, Professor Ben Ayade, in 2018, with the vision of restoring, recovering and modernising Cross River’s maritime and economic assets.

He affirmed his administration had remained committed to advancing that vision, painstakingly working to secure the confidence and participation of development partners, international stakeholders and financial institutions.

He expressed satisfaction that the necessary groundwork was reaching fruition, assuring that the state was fully prepared for the next phase of implementation.

“We are totally prepared,” he declared, explaining that the project had required considerable time to secure appropriate financing, attract credible development partners and establish the necessary institutional and operational frameworks.”

The governor disclosed that his administration had already commenced training programmes to prepare residents of the project area and other Cross Riverians for the employment and enterprise opportunities that would emerge from the seaport.

He assured the training initiative would be expanded significantly following the groundbreaking, with particular attention to artisans, skilled workers and professionals across the various capacities required for the construction and eventual operation of the facility.

“We had already started training some people, but we will now double up in terms of artisans’ training and different capacities of workforce engagement that are going to open up,” he said.

Otu emphasised the objective was not merely to construct a world-class maritime facility but to ensure that its economic dividends translated into meaningful employment, enterprise development, skills acquisition and improved livelihoods for the people.

He expressed confidence that the commencement of construction would inject fresh momentum into the project area, ushering in a new era of economic revitalisation, investment opportunities and sustainable prosperity for Cross River State and Nigeria.

Bakassi Deep Seaport, according to Otu, “represents far more than a major infrastructure undertaking. It is a strategic investment in the future, a restoration of historical economic relevance and a defining opportunity to reposition Cross River as a leading maritime and commercial gateway in the Gulf of Guinea.”