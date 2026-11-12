Nigeria’s Next Green Champions Crowned

Olateju Emmanuel Olamide has emerged winner of the MTN Nigeria PachiPanda Challenge 3.0, at the closing ceremony of the youth innovation competition held in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Olateju’s product, LumiCare, an AI-powered neonatal jaundice screening solution in babies, tackling a leading threat to newborn survival in Nigeria. James Thomas Terhemba, whose startup solution, TED Evergreen Smart Energy 900, combines digital technology with decentralised solar power to overcome affordability challenges for rural communities, emerged first runner-up, while Oluwadunsin Temilola Bolaji, with Sachet Bank Africa, a community plastic sachet recovery and recycling initiative, finished second runner-up. The winner, first runner-up and second runner-up received cash prizes of NGN5 million, NGN3 million, and NGN2 million respectively.

Presenting the awards, MTN Nigeria’s Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, Tobechukwu Okigbo, said the platform reflected MTN’s commitment to the country and the planet.

“That is the thinking behind PachiPanda, getting our youth, our biggest advantage as Africa and as Nigeria, involved in solving the problems that we face on a daily basis,” he said.

Also speaking, Senior Officer, Strategic Partnership – Business Development and Partnership, Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), Bolanle Akinleye-Opara, said the competition had showcased solutions with genuine potential for national impact.