Coy Reimagines Everyday Living with Innovative Home Robot

LG Electronics is reimagining everyday living through innovative home robot that supports the preparation of meal, helps manage laundry, and quietly working in the background to simplify daily routines.

According to LG, one could imagine waking up to breakfast already in preparation, laundry neatly cared for while you are away, and household routines running smoothly in the background, freeing up more time for family, work and the moments that truly matter.

This, according to LG, is the future that LG Electronics envisions with LG CLOiD, an advanced home companion designed to help simplify everyday life.

As homes become smarter and lifestyles increasingly fast-paced, consumers are looking for technologies that do more than perform individual tasks. They want solutions that work together seamlessly, helping them save time, reduce stress and enjoy a more convenient way of living.

President, LG Home Appliance Solution Company, Steve Baek, said: “Technology should make life easier, not more complicated. With LG CLOiD, we are exploring new ways to help people spend less time on repetitive household chores and more time enjoying the things they value most. Our goal is to create home experiences that feel intuitive, supportive and genuinely useful in everyday life.”