Elpis Community Development Initiative, ActionAid Tackle Challenges on Women’s Representation

Funmi Ogundare

Elpis Community Development Initiative, in partnership with ActionAid Nigeria, has called for stronger institutional support and protection mechanisms to address the challenges undermining women’s representation and participation in politics.

The Convener of Safe Voices, Strong Democracy and Founder of Elpis Community Development Initiative, Hon. Olufunke Rekyia Hassan, made the call, Wednesday at a multi-stakeholder democratic dialogue themed, ‘Advancing Safe and Inclusive Electoral Participation for Women in Lagos State’, organised in partnership with Global Affairs Canada and implemented by ActionAid Nigeria.

Hassan emphasised on the multiple barriers confronting women in politics, including violence, financial exploitation, intimidation, online abuse and exclusion from decision-making processes within political parties.

She said the challenges extended beyond physical violence to include economic pressures, family responsibilities, reputational damage and the absence of effective mechanisms for reporting and addressing abuses.

According to her, these factors have continued to discourage women from seeking elective positions, remaining active in politics, campaigning freely and influencing decisions within the political space.

She disclosed that consultations with women candidates under the Safe Voices, Strong Democracy initiative revealed the less visible consequences of political violence, particularly its long-term effects on their health, finances, personal safety and reputation.

Hassan explained that the initiative was established to provide a platform for listening to women candidates and understanding the threats limiting their participation in politics.

She said the consultations informed a policy brief proposing clearer protection and recovery mechanisms for victims, accountability for security personnel who fail to respond to complaints, fairer political party processes and practical support that considers women’s financial and family responsibilities.

“We owe you more than just a record of your concerns today. We owe you a serious effort to turn your complaints and concerns into action,” she said.

Hassan urged institutions represented at the dialogue to identify specific commitments, designate those responsible for implementing them and establish mechanisms through which women could assess progress.

She also announced the establishment of the Safe Voices Women’s Political Network, a cross-party platform designed to connect women in politics, facilitate the sharing of reliable information and sustain conversations around their participation and protection.

The network, she said, would serve as the digital foundation of a sustainable support hub for women in politics, beginning in Lagos State before expanding to other parts of the country.

While acknowledging that the platform could not replace the responsibilities of public institutions, Hassan said it would help ensure that women no longer confronted political challenges in isolation.

“The initiative ends today, but the support doesn’t. The forums have brought us together. The network will help us to remain together, and the commitments that we seek today must give this work a life beyond this road,” she stated.

She commended the women candidates who shared their experiences, noting that some had revisited painful situations to contribute to the discussions and highlight areas requiring urgent intervention.

Hassan expressed hope that their courage would contribute to building a political environment where future generations of women would face fewer threats to their safety and personal lives while receiving greater recognition for their voices and capabilities.

On the policy brief, she disclosed that women seeking elective positions in Lagos State could benefit from a proposed Candidates Protection and Recovery Fund to provide legal, medical, psychosocial and financial assistance to female politicians facing political threats, assault, intimidation, coerced withdrawal and economic hardship arising from their political participation.

She proposed that the fund should operate as a distinct, non-partisan Lagos pilot scheme to support women candidates and aspirants affected by political violence, displacement, financial exploitation and other forms of economic vulnerability.

According to her, the fund could provide time-limited assistance for independent legal advice, medical treatment and rehabilitation, psychosocial care, temporary accommodation, essential living expenses, mobility and accessibility needs, as well as livelihood recovery.

However, she stressed that the fund should not be used for direct campaign contributions, payment of nomination fees, advertising or partisan mobilisation.

Hassan said the policy brief also recommended stronger financial safeguards for female candidates, including retaining control of their lawful campaign accounts and maintaining clear records of resources provided on their behalf.

She urged political parties to introduce written campaign service agreements, separate personal and campaign accounts, address candidates’ exposure to debt and ensure access to independent financial advice.

The convener further advocated confidential complaint channels independent of disputed local party factions, with clearly defined response timelines, protection against retaliation, provisions for restitution where appropriate and referral of suspected criminal offences to relevant authorities.

She clarified that the recommendations were proposed safeguards for political parties and did not suggest that existing laws already provided for every remedy outlined in the policy brief.