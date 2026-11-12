AGF, NSIWC Move Against Unapproved Salary Structures, Allowances by MDAs

James Emejo in Abuja

The Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Dr. Shamseldeen Ogunjimi, and the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), has moved to strengthen oversight of public sector remuneration, amid concerns that some Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) continue to operate unauthorised salary structures and allowances.

The initiative is expected to tighten scrutiny of salary-related approvals, improve the verification of revenue claims by government agencies and expose institutions that circumvent established procedures in determining staff remuneration.

The Chairman of NSIWC, Major General Junaidu Bindawa (rtd), disclosed this when he led the management team of the commission on a courtesy visit to the AGF.

He explained that some government agencies had remained uncooperative with the commission in its statutory oversight responsibilities.

He said the commission had identified instances where agencies continued to implement salary structures and allowances that had not received the necessary approvals.

Bindawa said the situation required closer institutional collaboration, particularly with the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF), given its central role in government financial administration.

He proposed a framework under which the commission would formally draw the OAGF’s attention to non-compliant agencies and seek appropriate interventions or sanctions against institutions operating outside approved remuneration guidelines.

The NSIWC chairman said stronger collaboration would improve compliance and strengthen the enforcement of government-approved salary policies across the public service.

According to a statement by the Head of Press and Protocol of NSIWC, Emmanuel Njoku, the visit was aimed at deepening institutional cooperation between the two offices, particularly in tackling emerging challenges in public service salary administration.

Responding, Ogunjimi underscored the strategic position of his office as the Treasurer of the Federation, noting that its responsibilities provided it with an overarching view of government receipts and withdrawals across the public service.

He stressed the importance of independently verifying claims of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) made by government agencies, particularly where such revenue figures are presented as justification for requests to review staff remuneration.

He further assured the NSIWC delegation of the OAGF’s willingness to support efforts to identify and address infractions in salary administration, adding that his office would provide the necessary professional assistance whenever required.

Ogunjimi also welcomed the proposed partnership, describing institutional cooperation as important to improving accountability and ensuring that public sector remuneration practices align with approved government policies.

However, the AGF used the engagement to appeal for a review of the peculiar allowance previously approved for staff of his office by the commission.

He pointed out that the allowance should be brought in line with benefits applicable to employees of some government agencies operating in the financial sector.

The proposed collaboration is expected to strengthen the commission’s enforcement capacity by improving access to financial and revenue-related information held by the OAGF.

It could also provide an additional layer of scrutiny for agencies seeking remuneration reviews on the basis of their internally generated revenue, while discouraging the unilateral introduction of salary structures and allowances outside established approval processes.

The initiative is expected to promote a more evidence-based and productivity-driven approach to public service remuneration, with greater emphasis on transparency, institutional accountability and the proper alignment of compensation with approved government frameworks.