Initiative Bridges Equipment Access Gap in Local Film Production

Nigeria’s independent filmmakers may soon access professional production equipment without full upfront payment under a new financing model aimed at easing a major cost burden in the industry.

Founder of FrameXpo West Africa, Uchechukwu Okoro, disclosed this at the organisation’s recent exhibition in Lagos, introducing an initiative termed ‘Croft’ to enable filmmakers to access production equipment and defer payment until their projects begin generating revenue.

Okoro said the initiative was conceived to address the financial constraints that often prevent independent producers from completing projects, particularly as equipment rental costs and limited rental periods put pressure on production budgets.

“We figured that’s one of the major loopholes, and we needed to fill up that problem,” he said.

Croft, an acronym for Creative Organization of Filmmakers Tribe, is being developed with support from equipment companies exhibiting at the event, including Sony, Canon and Nikon.

Under the proposed arrangement, participating filmmakers would have access to equipment for an agreed production period, with repayment expected after their films begin generating revenue.

Okoro added Croft is also intended to grow into a pan-African network, with a membership structure allowing filmmakers from participating countries to elect representatives.

Dubai-based Sony Cinema Line Ambassador, Timothy Fare-Matthews

said the availability of cameras across different price categories was creating opportunities for filmmakers to start small without immediately investing in expensive professional equipment.

He cited Sony’s FX30 camera and compatible Super 35 lenses as options for emerging filmmakers, noting that digital platforms such as YouTube and Instagram had also reduced some of the barriers to content production and distribution.

He further proposed partnerships that would combine streaming subscriptions with mobile data packages, arguing that such arrangements could make locally produced content more accessible while expanding distribution opportunities for filmmakers.

The FrameXpo West Africa exhibition brought together filmmakers, equipment manufacturers, technology companies and emerging content creators, with exhibitors from Singapore, Dubai, China, South Africa and Ghana, including 17 from China.