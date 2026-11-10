Union Bank and Partners Recognise Outstanding Educators

Union Bank of Nigeria has again demonstrated its longstanding commitment to improving educational outcomes for students, teachers, and young people in the communities it serves through its sponsorship of the 2026 Maltina Teacher of the Year Award Grand Finale, held in Lagos.

Now in its third consecutive year as a partner of the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition (MTOTY), which is in its 12th edition, the Bank joined the organisers, Nigerian Breweries Plc and the Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, and sector stakeholders to celebrate teaching excellence as the overall winner was announced.

Ms Busayo Victoria Adeyemo of Lanre Awolokun High School, Gbagada, Lagos, was named Maltina Teacher of the Year 2026 from ten finalists selected out of more than 2,000 entries nationwide. Her prizes include N10 million, a new Honda SUV, an international capacity development programme, and a N30 million infrastructure project for her school.



Speaking on behalf of Union Bank at the Grand Finale, the Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, Mrs Olufunmilola Aluko, congratulated the finalists and state champions and described the competition as one of the most consistent private sector commitments to the teaching profession in Nigeria, with more than 300 teachers recognised to date. She said the partnership sits at the heart of Edu360, the Bank’s flagship education initiative under the UnionCares platform, which works across the full education value chain, and added:



“Teachers remain at the centre of that work, because every other investment in education depends on the person who stands in front of the class each morning.”

The Chairman of the Nigerian Breweries/Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund and Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr Thibaut Boidin, said teachers plant seeds in the classroom that take years to bear fruit.