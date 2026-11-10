NFF, Musawa, Oborevwori, Others Hail World Champions Flamingos 

*As heroines return to Abuja early hours of Monday with U17 World Cup trophy

Olawale Ajimotokanin Abuja and Sylvester Idowuin Warri

Nigeria’s cadet women’s team, Flamingos, returned to Abuja early hours of Monday from Rabat, Morocco where they won this year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup after a pulsating final with Japan.

Speaking at the team’s hotel in Abuja yesterday, Nigeria Football Federation’s Acting General Secretary, Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme, MON, described the feat of the Flamingos as magnificent, as a joyous nation continues to celebrate the triumph of the young ladies in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Dr Ikpeme restated the appreciation of the NFF and the entire Nigeria football family for the hard work, discipline and dedication of the young players in ensuring that they triumph in the tournament.

He fed the team with words of encouragement and motivation, assuring them of the Federal Government and the good people of Nigeria’s appreciation for how they had improved the country’s position on the world football map.

The Ag. General Secretary reiterated that not only is Nigeria the first African country to win the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, Nigeria is also the first African country to win male and female titles of the FIFA U17 World Cup.

“There is no way the history of the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup will be written without your names. The Federal Government is happy and the generality of Nigerians are happy about this accomplishment. Our prayer is that as a collective and as individuals, you will continue to improve your game to get even better and take your game to the next level.”

Ikpeme disclosed how FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the President of CAF, Dr Patrice Motsepe commended the Flamingos and spoke so highly of the team.

Present during the visit were the NFF’s Acting Deputy General Secretary, Dr Ademola Olajire; Director of Legal Services, Okey Obi, Esq; Director of Competitions, Ms Ruth David; Director of Finance and Administration, Mr Rajan Zaka; Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, Mr. Dayo Enebi Achor and; Head of Women’s Football, Hajiya Amina Daura.

Also yesterday, the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, congratulated the Flamingos following their historic victory at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

In a congratulatory statement issued by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Nneka Ikem Anibeze, the minister described the triumph as a defining moment for Nigerian sports and a significant milestone for African women’s football.

Musawa said the victory demonstrated the resilience, talent and determination of young Nigerian women, noting that the team had inspired the country and the continent with their remarkable journey to the title.

“This is more than a trophy. It is a story of young Nigerian girls who refused to give up, who rose after defeat, and who carried the hopes of a continent to the top of the world,” she said.

Musawa particularly commended Oluebube Umejiaku who emerged winner of the tournament’s Golden Ball award as the best player, as well as Awawu Bashiru for their crucial contributions in the final.

She also praised the entire squad for their teamwork, discipline and collective determination, which she said were instrumental to the country’s historic achievement.

The minister reaffirmed the commitment of her ministry to celebrating, protecting and promoting the stories of young Nigerians whose achievements inspire national pride and project the country’s positive image globally.

“Our girls have shown the world what Nigeria is made of. We celebrate you today, and we will continue to stand with you,” she said.

In his reaction, Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, also congratulated the Flamingos on their historic victory at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco, describing the feat as a moment of immense national pride.

In a congratulatory statement issued yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, Governor Oborevwori described the triumph as a remarkable achievement that had brought honour to Nigeria and the African continent.

He praised the players for their determination, discipline, resilience and fighting spirit, noting that their performance demonstrated the growing strength of women’s football and the abundance of sporting talents in Nigeria.

The Governor particularly celebrated Onyinyechi Opara of Delta Queens FC, who was part of the victorious squad, describing her contribution as another source of pride for Delta State.

He noted that Opara had reinforced Delta’s reputation as a leading contributor to sports development in Nigeria, following in the footsteps of other outstanding athletes who had represented the state and country with distinction.

Oborevwori said her achievement demonstrated the capacity of young Deltans to excel on the international stage when provided with the necessary opportunities, encouragement and support.

The Governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sports development and youth empowerment through investments in sporting infrastructure, grassroots talent discovery and programmes designed to nurture emerging athletes.

He urged the Flamingos to sustain their winning mentality and remain focused on greater achievements, adding that their historic accomplishment would inspire young Nigerian girls to pursue careers in football and other sporting disciplines.

Oborevwori wished the team continued success in future competitions, stressing that their victory had secured a special place in Nigeria’s football history.