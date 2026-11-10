Ikpokpo Credits NDDC for Bright’s Youth Olympics Gold

Sir Itiako Ikpokpo (KSM) has reflected on the gold winning performance of Gift Bright at the Youth Olympics in Senegal and declared that the Niger Delta Games (NDG) has already began to live up to the vision it was founded on.

Ikpokpo is the founder of Dunamis-Icon Limited, franchise owners of the NDG sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Bright was runners-up behind Chibueze Osama of Delta state, while Saturday Godswill finished third at the second edition of the games held in Benin, Edo State in February 2026.

Bright, who represented Akwa Ibom State, was scouted by athletics coaches from the National Sports Commission (NSC), and he went to dust an international youths line-up in 10.22 seconds.

“I am naturally delighted to see the realisation of one of the major planks on which the games was founded – which is to provide Nigeria athletes from the Niger Delta region who will bring honours to the country”, Ikpokpo told the media in his reaction to news of the feat.

He declared that “there’s going to be more celebrations of children of the Niger Delta region on the international podium for our country.”

Looking back, he expressed appreciation for the support of the games by the NDDC, the nine member State governments, the coaches, and members of the organising committee.

“As we celebrate the gold, it is very important to thank all those who, in one way or the other, made it possible. Our biggest appreciation is to the NDDC leadership led by Dr Samuel Ogbuku, whose financial backing enabled the games. The coaches and my team members in the organising committee are all contributors to this national success,” Ikpokpo concluded.