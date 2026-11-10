Masai Ujiri And Giants Of Africa Announce 54th Court Opening In Jimara, The Gambia

Giants of Africa, a non-profit founded by Dallas Mavericks Team President and Alternate Governor and UN Sustainable Development Goals Advocate, Masai Ujiri, has built its 54th court in Jimara, The Gambia as part of its Built Within initiative, a commitment to building 100 community basketball courts across Africa.

The project was completed in partnership with Jaha Dukureh, the UN Member, Goodwill Ambassador for Africa, and Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Jaapo Capital Company Ltd. The organization reached a major milestone earlier this year as it opened its 50th community basketball court in Lagos, Nigeria.

This past Saturday, on November 7, the court’s official opening ceremony was attended by Hon. Mod K Ceesay, Minister of Trade, Regional Integration and Employment, Samba Bah, Governor of the Upper River Region, and Julaba Drammeh, District Chief of Jimara.

Located in The Gambia’s Upper River Region, Jimara’s new court will serve as more than a place to play basketball: the site is envisioned as a hub for women from across the region, creating a gathering space that fosters connection, mentorship, and opportunity alongside sport.

The court’s design draws inspiration from the baobab tree, a powerful symbol of strength, wisdom, and togetherness in The Gambia. Traditionally a gathering place for storytelling and shared decision-making, the baobab serves as a fitting metaphor for the court itself: a space where community, mentorship, and opportunity come together.

Jaha Dukureh, a longtime supporter of Giants of Africa, is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Jaapo Capital Company Ltd, a Gambian holding company investing in regenerative agriculture, health innovation and community infrastructure. She is also the founder of Safe Hands for Girls, a U.S.-registered nonprofit, and serves as UN Women Goodwill Ambassador for Africa.

Over the past several years, Jaha has turned her focus from advocacy to institution-building, with a clear conviction that lasting change requires economic opportunity created at home. The new basketball court in Jimara is part of that commitment. Developed in partnership with Giants of Africa, the FIBA-standard court was built by local hands, with young people from the district trained and employed during construction. It will host coaching, clinics and youth programming, and it belongs to the communities it serves.

On the opening, Jaha Dukureh says, “Many children in Jimara have never held a basketball, let alone had a court to play on. Today, through our partnership with Giants of Africa, we are changing that reality. This court represents far more than basketball. It represents hope, opportunity, and the beginning of a much larger vision to establish an educational and training hub where young people can learn, develop their talents, and dream beyond their circumstances. “I am deeply grateful to Masai Ujiri and the entire Giants of Africa team for believing in our community and bringing this vision to life.”

Masai Ujiri says, “Our first visit to The Gambia is truly special. Jaha, our dear friend, is building opportunities in Jimara, and we’re grateful to be part of her vision for this district. May the Jimara Hope court bring joy, unite this community, and open doors for young people, especially girls and women.”

Giants of Africa launched Built Within in September 2021, reflecting the organization’s belief that a court can uplift a community, unite youth, and create opportunity. Each court is developed in partnership with a unique community, shaped by its own culture, hopes, and future ambitions.

Earlier this year, Giants of Africa announced Dribble for Peace, the latest phase of Built Within, which expands the program into the continent’s Sahel region, focusing on communities facing ongoing conflict, instability, and environmental decline.

Through Dribble for Peace, Giants of Africa builds on its existing presence in Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Senegal, while expanding into Chad, Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, South Sudan, and now The Gambia, for the first time.