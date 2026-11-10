Group Applauds Tinubu over Yobe Cargo Airport Takeover, Urges Buni to Invest Refund in Agriculture

• Says federal ownership will boost North-East exports, create jobs, attract investors

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria (KACRAN) has described the federal government’s takeover of the Yobe International Cargo Airport as a strategic economic intervention capable of transforming the North-East into a major agricultural, livestock and commercial export hub.

The association also urged Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, to channel part of the billions of naira expected as reimbursement for the airport project into agriculture, commerce, water supply, rural infrastructure and other critical sectors.

KACRAN National President, Hon. Khalil Bello, in a statement on Monday, commended President Bola Tinubu for approving the takeover and reimbursement of the investment made by the Yobe State Government, describing the decision as a masterstroke for national economic development.

He also applauded members of the National Assembly for approving the promissory note for the reimbursement, expressing optimism that federal government ownership would accelerate the airport’s full operationalisation as an international cargo hub.

Bello said the facility, when fully operational, would serve not only Yobe but the entire North-East, neighbouring countries and the wider business community by providing an efficient channel for transporting agricultural produce, livestock products and manufactured goods to domestic and international markets.

He credited former Yobe Governor and Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, with initiating the airport project, while commending Buni for sustaining its construction despite the enormous financial demands.

The KACRAN president described Buni’s decision to hand over the airport to the federal government as an act of patriotism and statesmanship, saying it reflected his commitment to regional and national economic development.

According to him, the airport’s economic significance extends beyond aviation, as it could stimulate investment in agriculture, livestock processing, fisheries, mining and other commercial activities across the region.

He identified sesame seeds, gum arabic, beans, groundnuts, grains, vegetables, fruits, cattle, sheep, goats and fisheries products as some of the commodities the North-East could export through the facility.

Bello particularly advocated the establishment of modern, internationally certified halal meat processing and export centres to enable the region to move beyond the traditional sale of live animals to exporting processed beef, mutton and goat meat.

He said such facilities could open access to markets in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and Asia while creating investment opportunities in abattoirs, cold-storage facilities, milk industries, food processing and logistics.

The association said the airport could also strengthen regional economic integration by positioning Damaturu as a commercial gateway serving Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi and Taraba states, as well as neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

Bello further said the airport’s operationalisation could generate employment across the agricultural and livestock value chains, increase foreign exchange earnings, reduce post-harvest losses and improve farmers’ incomes.

The association also linked the airport project to the North-East Development Commission’s planned deployment of more than 10,000 electric tricycles, taxis and buses across the region.

It commended the NEDC Managing Director, Alhaji Mohammed Goni Alkali, Executive Director, Administration and Finance, Dr Garba Iliya, and other management staff for organising sensitisation workshops on electric vehicles across the six North-East states ahead of the planned deployment.

Turning to the expected reimbursement to Yobe State, Bello appealed to Buni to invest part of the funds in expanding agricultural production, particularly in areas with strong potential for food production.

He cited Machina Local Government Area’s capacity for beans production and Gaidam’s potential for onions and other food ingredients, urging the state government to strengthen the agricultural sector to support food security and commercial exports.

He also called for additional investment in modern markets, noting that such facilities could stimulate commercial activities, create employment and strengthen the state’s economy.

Other priority areas identified by KACRAN include solar-powered boreholes in grazing reserves and other pastoral communities, planting of about 10,000 economic and mango trees, and construction of rural roads linking farming communities to Damaturu and the cargo airport.

The association further urged the governor to allocate resources to education, healthcare, security, youth and women’s empowerment, small-scale industries and accessible soft loans for traders, business owners and pastoralists.

Bello called on other North-East states to identify their competitive agricultural and industrial products, invest in processing facilities and take advantage of the cargo airport to expand exports.

He said coordinated efforts by the six states would maximise the economic benefits of the facility and strengthen the North-East’s contribution to national development.