  • Tuesday, 10th November, 2026

Alleged Cyberbulling: DSS Lawyer Can’t Be Your Witness Court Tells Sowore

Nigeria | 2 seconds ago

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Mohammed Umar of a Federal High Court, Abuja, has dismissed the motion by presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, asking the court to order the Department of State Services (DSS) counsel, Mr Akinlolu Kehinde, SAN, to testify in his ongoing alleged cyberbullying trial.

Justice Umar who turned down the activist request on Monday in a ruling, also set aside the subpoena earlier issued against Kehinde, holding that lawyers owe their clients a strict duty of confidentiality and cannot ordinarily be compelled to disclose communications relating to legal representation.

The judge further explained that a legal practitioner could only be compelled to testify under limited circumstances, particularly where the evidence sought relates to an uncontested matter or an issue that would not prejudice the interests of the client.

Following the ruling, defence counsel, Ruben Adakole, informed the court of the defence’s intention to subpoena a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, as witnesses.

In response, Justice Umar granted the request and directed that subpoenas be issued to the proposed witnesses to appear before the court.

The court subsequently adjourned the matter until November 11, 2026, for the appearance of the subpoenaed defence witnesses.

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