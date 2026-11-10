FG Plans $2bn Spending on East-West Super Grid, Set to End Unreliable Power Supply in 3 Years

• Tegbe: Issues with Egbin plant resolved, electricity restored to Lagos, others

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The federal government has said that it is planning to invest $2 billion in an East-West super grid to strengthen Nigeria’s electricity transmission network and increase its capacity to 19,000 megawatts, with a three to five year horizon to achieve stable supply.

The Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, disclosed this on Monday during a TVC television programme monitored by TheCable, where he also said recent electricity supply challenges in some states have been resolved.

“Number one, we have sorted out this little challenge we had in the last few days. It was painful for most of you. But look, we fixed it. And we will ensure that that stability remains. My focus is to ensure grid stability,” he said.

On the Lagos corridor, the minister said power had been restored to several areas as of Sunday night.

“I am sure in Lagos, I confirm as at last night because I made personal calls, Ajah, Leki, Ikoyi, Magodo, Ikeja, lights are back,” he said. “And people have attested to it, people have sent me messages. Nigerians, again, I appeal to you, just bear with us, we will get there,” he stressed.

Tegbe said Nigerians will enjoy stable power within three to five years, noting that infrastructure build out is not done overnight.

“Honestly speaking, you already see some visible improvement despite the challenge we have had. By the time we fix the grid, I will look at the horizon of about three to five years from now,” he said.

“Infrastructure build out is not done overnight. Even when we fix some of the challenges we have today, we need to build the capacity. Everybody is building capacity for AI, for data. Most young people work from home, and because of that, there is a need for bandwidth and for electricity supply,” he emphasised.

He said the proposed east west super grid will complement existing infrastructure rather than replace it and will improve resilience and stability of the national grid.

According to him, the grid will cut across the country, linking Funtua, Gwagwalada, Ikot Ekpene, Benin, Epe and Ilorin.

Tegbe said government has commenced the procurement process for the project, which could be completed within two years, and that it will help increase grid capacity from about 4,000 megawatts to 19,000 megawatts. He said government also expects private sector participation in electricity transmission within the next two to three years.

“So give me a time horizon of three to five years. Nigeria will enjoy stable life. And as demand improves, it will get better,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tegbe in an update on the power situation yesterday said power has been restored to many areas earlier affected by disruptions, largely in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara and the FCT.

“I would like to report that power has since been restored to many of the areas earlier affected by power disruptions, largely in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara and the FCT. Our teams continue to work to restore full supply to the remaining affected locations,” he said.

He said the vandalised Benin Egbin 330kV power line has been swiftly repaired and deployed to transmit power, which helped bring total supply to the Lagos Complex to over 1,000 megawatts.

“This restoration helped to bring the total power supply to the Lagos Complex to over 1,000 megawatts, effectively normalising to the condition before the disruption,” he said.

Tegbe said the ministry was working with key power sector stakeholders, including the Generation Companies (Gencos), System Operator, Transmission Company and the Distribution Companies (Discos) to ensure sustained and improved availability of power.

“Our priority continues to be the provision of reliable electricity to Nigerians,” he said.