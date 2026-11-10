FG Suspends Broadcast Licence Fee Reviews Indefinitely

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The federal government has suspended all reviews of broadcast licence fees until further notice, following concerns by operators over rising costs and the challenging business environment in Nigeria’s broadcasting industry.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, announced the suspension yesterday in Abuja when he received a delegation of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), led by its Chairman, Tony Akiotu.

Idris directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to ensure strict compliance with the directive, stressing that no increase in broadcast licence fees would be allowed pending a review of the situation.

“Any increase in licence fees is hereby put on hold. All reviews relating to licences are suspended until further notice. I am directing the NBC to ensure strict compliance while we review the situation,” he said.

The minister also directed the Director-General of the NBC to expedite the review of the National Broadcasting Code to ensure that the regulatory framework reflects emerging developments and realities in the broadcasting industry.

On the Digital Switch-Over (DSO), Idris promised to convene a stakeholders’ meeting to address outstanding issues, while assuring BON that the federal government would engage relevant stakeholders on concerns relating to affordable financing and spectrum allocation.

He also disclosed that he had directed the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) to ensure the full implementation of the 45-day payment period for advertising services, a policy BON had urged the government to enforce.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for the broadcasting industry, noting that the sector plays a critical role in strengthening democracy, promoting national cohesion and ensuring access to credible information.

With the 2027 general election approaching, Idris urged broadcasters to uphold professionalism, fairness and ethical standards in their coverage, stressing that freedom of expression must be exercised responsibly.

“Freedom of expression must go with responsibility. You cannot simply say anything and claim to be practising journalism. Journalism has standards, procedures and ethics. I urge broadcasters to ensure that what they report is factual, responsible and promotes national unity and peaceful coexistence,” he said.

Earlier, Akiotu commended the minister for his intervention during the June 2026 DSO launch, saying the stakeholders’ meeting convened by Idris helped address concerns about ensuring a level playing field for operators.

He, however, outlined some of the major challenges confronting the industry, including the review of the National Broadcasting Code, broadcast licence fees, rising operational costs, access to financing, spectrum allocation and enforcement of the 45-day advertising payment policy.

Akiotu said BON believed in dialogue, consultation and mediation as means of preventing industrial disharmony in the broadcasting industry, while appealing for the minister’s continued intervention.

“BON believes in dialogue, consultation and mediation to prevent a breakdown of industrial harmony in the broadcasting industry. We are grateful for your personal intervention during the DSO launch and seek your continued support in addressing the challenges affecting our members,” he said.

Idris congratulated BON on the successful hosting of its 82nd General Assembly in Calabar, Cross River State, and reiterated the federal government’s commitment to sustained engagement with industry stakeholders to strengthen the sector and promote its long-term development.