FG Commissions 1.6MW Solar-Hybrid Power Plant at Federal University Lafia

The Federal Government has commissioned a 1.6-megawatt (MW) captive solar-hybrid power plant at the Federal University of Lafia, Nasarawa State, in a move aimed at addressing the institution’s longstanding electricity challenges.

The project, delivered under Phase III of the Federal Government’s Energising Education Programme (EEP), is expected to provide reliable electricity across the university campus, including student hostels, laboratories, lecture rooms and administrative offices.

The commissioning ceremony, held last November, was attended by the Minister of Power, Chief Joseph O. Tegbe; Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Alhaji Abba Aliyu; Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Mohammed Isa; and Nasarawa State Governor, Engineer Abdullahi A. Sule, among other dignitaries.

Speaking at the event, Tegbe reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to expanding access to clean and reliable electricity, describing renewable energy as an increasingly important source of power.

“The federal government will continue its effort to provide reliable and clean electricity access every Nigerians. Investment in electricity is being directed toward the service and productive activities that improve lives,” he said.

He said the intervention would provide relief to the university, which had been contending with unreliable electricity supply and an outstanding electricity bill of about N30 million.

“The new 1.6 MW and close to 3MW battery storage capacity will operate excellently to provide reliable power to our lecture rooms, laboratories, ICT centers and offices and student hostels. For student and staff this prevent interruption to study and learning,” the minister said.

Tegbe added that solar power was no longer merely an alternative energy source, stressing that he would continue to advocate captive power supply through renewable energy.

According to the statement, the project also includes the rehabilitation of the university’s existing electricity distribution network, construction of a Workshop Training Centre for research and technical training, and installation of solar-powered streetlights.

The intervention is being implemented by the REA through the Nigeria Electrification Project, with Phase III receiving financial support from the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Speaking at the ceremony, Aliyu described the project as an investment in Nigeria’s human capital, research capacity and technological development.

“Electricity to university students is not an abstract infrastructure investment, it is different between study and being forced to stop, due to lack of electricity,” he said.

“Electricity access is not about lighting buildings, it is about illuminating possibilities, generating opportunities, connecting the entire generation of Nigeria to their future.”

He said universities required dependable electricity to compete globally, adding that the Federal Government had repositioned electricity access as a critical condition for economic transformation.

“The plant being commissioned today is more than a power plant, it is an investment in Nigeria’s human capital, research capacity, technological competitiveness and academic future,” Aliyu said.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Isa, said the university had already begun recording significant savings since the plant became operational.

“For the past few months since the operation of the plant, we had stopped paying 30million naira to DISCO monthly,” he said.

He said the project would benefit more than 30,000 students, as well as academic and non-academic staff and surrounding communities.

According to him, the intervention would strengthen teaching and research, improve digital services and security, and create opportunities for practical training in renewable energy.

The governor, Sule, commended the Federal Government, the Ministry of Power, the AfDB and the REA for delivering the project, particularly for addressing the university’s longstanding electricity difficulties.

The EEP Phase III covers eight federal universities and one teaching hospital across Nigeria. Beyond providing electricity infrastructure, the programme incorporates technical training, research and human capital development.

It also provides opportunities for 160 female students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) to acquire practical skills and technical confidence in renewable energy systems.

The REA said the programme builds on the achievements of its first two phases, supported by the Federal Government and the World Bank, respectively.

The commissioning of the Lafia plant is part of the Federal Government’s broader efforts to strengthen electricity access in public institutions, reduce energy costs and improve the environment for teaching, learning and research.