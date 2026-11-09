Adebutu: LP Chieftain Alleges Plot to Compromise Judge over Ogun PDP Register 

* Urges AGF to probe allegations of perjury, forgery

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Comrade Abayomi Arabambi, has alleged plans by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate in Ogun State, Mr Ladi Adebutu, to compromise a Federal High Court hearing of his suit seeking to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to include his name as a candidate of the PDP in the 2027 governorship election in the state.

Besides, Arabambi has called on the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) to investigate Adebutu over alleged perjury and forgery of court documents.

Adebutu is the PDP’s candidate in the 2027 governorship election in Ogun State.

However, his name was excluded from the list of governorship candidates released by INEC on the grounds that his nomination violated provisions of the electoral laws.

Following INEC’s decision, Adebutu then approached the Federal High Court in Abuja, to challenge the exclusion of his name from the list of qualified candidates to contest in next year’s governorship election in Ogun State.

The suit was subsequently assigned to Justice Peter Lifu, who has fixed November 13, for judgment after taking arguments from all parties.

INEC had, in his response to the suit, told the court that the name of the plaintiff was not listed as governorship candidate because his name was not contained in the list of registered member of the PDP submitted to the commission in line with Section 77 of the Electoral Act, 2026.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, Arabambi claimed that Adebutu, in a supporting affidavit to his originating summons, swore to specific serial numbers and particulars in the PDP membership register, purporting to establish that he was a bona fide member of the party.

“INEC’s counter affidavit, deposed to by Mustapha Mohammed of the ICT Department, dismantles Adebutu’s case. The flash drive Adebutu exhibited in court contains about seven PDF files with serial numbers running up to 33,104 members. But the flash drives originally submitted to INEC on April 22, 2026, and subsequently, contain files numbered only up to 19,308 members. The contents are not the same. The document Adebutu placed before the court is not the document INEC received.

“The specific serial number Adebutu swore belonged to him—Serial Number 1536—actually belongs to one Lugboso Sunday Seun. INEC’s searches of the authentic registers found no match for Adebutu’s name whatsoever,” the LP National Vice Chairman South-west said.

He argued that for a litigant to approach the Federal High Court and swear to an affidavit containing demonstrably false particulars is perjury, adding that it is an affront to the administration of justice.

“The evidential weight against Adebutu is not merely unfavourable, it is devastating.

“It appears the camp is fully aware of this reality. We can now reveal that their initial plot to improperly influence INEC hit a brick wall last in Court 10 under Hon Justice Peter Lifu o Thursday the 5th Day of November 2026 .The commission, standing firm on the facts and the law, unequivocally maintained its position against Adebutu’s claims. It is because their attempt to manipulate the commission failed that they have now shifted their focus to an alleged desperate bid to buy the judgment itself,” he said.

Meanwhile, Arabambi claimed that his camp has received intelligence from Ogun State that demands the urgent attention of the Attorney General of the Federation (ATF, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, and the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho.

“We are in possession of credible intelligence—correspondence circulating within their camp, which reveals a premeditated plot to subvert the course of justice. This intelligence explicitly states that a senior advocate with an alleged direct access to the presiding judge has been engaged to ‘close the deal,’ and that arrangements have been made with key officials to ensure the case flows in their favour. The intelligence further confirms that enormous sums of money have been expended to pacify influential political figures and to compromise certain national commissioners and legal departments within INEC.

“These people believe the judgment is as good as won, and they are already planning a mega rally for it, alongside a coordinated media attack, to celebrate a judgment that has not yet been delivered.

“This is a preemptive victory celebration born of a sinister conviction that the case has already been procured.

“I do not make these allegations lightly, nor do I present them as mere speculation. I am duty bound to bring this intelligence to the attention of the relevant authorities so that the integrity of the bench will not be compromised by corrupt politicians and can also be protected.

“We are therefore calling on the Attorney General of the Federation to initiate an immediate investigation into the allegations of perjury arising from Adebutu’s affidavit, and into this brazen plot to pervert the course of justice. We are calling on the Chief Justice of Nigeria and the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to take judicial notice of these threats and to place the court on high alert.

“These political actors from Ogun State must not be allowed to operate under the illusion that the temple of justice can be purchased. The Nigerian public is watching. The judiciary must remain the last hope of the common man, not a marketplace for the highest bidder,” he added.