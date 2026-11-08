Jimmy Odukoya: Love After the Storm 

Wonders shall never end. The same is true for love and marriage. It is within this beautiful mix that we find Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, senior pastor of The Fountain of Life Church.

It started with Odukoya posting a picture of two hands wearing wedding rings on Instagram on October 31, 2026, with the caption reading “To New Beginnings”. Expectedly, speculations followed online.

The next day, at the Sunday service at the church’s headquarters in Ilupeju, Lagos, he explained it. Visibly delighted, he called his wife to the altar and presented her as Mo Jasyme, now Pastor Mo Odukoya, the church’s new first lady, to the cheering applause of the congregation.

The couple then knelt before Pastor Tunde Bakare, general overseer of The Citadel Global Community Church, and his wife, Olayide, who prayed for them and blessed the union. Bakare said the wedding itself took place in the United States, so the introduction in Lagos came after the ceremony.

The announcement drew wide attention because of the pastor’s standing in the Christian community. He told the congregation he had carried his pastoral leadership alone since his father’s death and had “found my bone of my bone”.

News lines are already carrying listicles about Mo Odukoya, like how she is the daughter of Reverend Titus Theophilus Daniel and Reverend Mrs Bolaji Daniel; and a designer and creative entrepreneur known in Christian creative circles for contributing to the look, visual identity, and production of various artistic projects.

What causes some readers to take a second look is that she was previously married to Mosadoluwa Adegboye, the British-Nigerian gospel producer and singer known as itsMOSA. That and how she also supports Manchester United, the English football club.

Meanwhile, it is Pastor Odukoya’s second marriage. His first, to Oluwakemi Folashade Banjoko, known as Kemi Odukoya, took place in March 2013 in England, and they have two children. But the couple are separated now.

All in all, love has come for PJ, as he is fondly called. With his PM (Pastor Mo) beside him, the journey continues.