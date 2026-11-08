Dogara’s Dodgy View on Insecurity 

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, last week said Nigeria’s security challenges did not begin with the administration of President Bola Tinubu, noting that terrorism, insurgency, banditry and kidnapping had persisted for years before 2023.

‎Dogara, who is the Chancellor of Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State, spoke at the institution’s 16th convocation ceremony, where 836 graduands received various academic qualifications. He attributed the country’s security challenges to years of porous borders, illegal arms proliferation, youth unemployment and the spread of extremist ideologies.

‎The former Speaker said the problems had developed over several years, with their roots predating Tinubu’s assumption of office in May 2023. He, however, acknowledged that national security remained a major responsibility of the present administration.

Dogara’s comment has outraged some Nigerians, with many feeling that he was being insensitive to the plight of Nigerians especially at a time when thousands have been killed, homes burnt down, people have lost their farmlands and others.

Every Nigerian knows that the country’s insecurity predates Tinubu.

However, many believe that insecurity worsened under Tinubu’s watch and spread to areas that were unaffected before 2023. Dogara should be reminded that the fact that insecurity predates Tinubu does not mean he should not be held responsible.

Tinubu knew the level of insecurity in Nigeria before vying for presidency. He promised during his campaigns to end insecurity and that was why Nigerians voted for him.

During the campaigns for the 2023 elections, the president promised to keep the country safe. Unfortunately, almost four years later, Nigerians and Nigeria are still not safe.

In all of this, Dogara should tell Nigerians who to be held accountable for insecurity. Is implying that insecurity should be accepted as a new normal because it started before 2023?

Nigeria is fast degenerating and what’s even more saddening about it is the absence of accountability in governance. The voice of truth has been silenced and lip service has substituted logical reasoning. The way out of this state of chaos is a human-centred strategy born out of strong political will to make a change. And that takes courage.