Concerned Education Officers Seek Presidential Waiver to Address Prolonged Career Stagnation

Uchechukwu Nnaike

Worried by the prolonged and increasingly distressing issue of promotion stagnation among education officers in the Federal Ministry of Education, a group, Concerned Education Officers in the ministry, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to approve a one-time special presidential/executive waiver to facilitate the promotion of eligible and qualified stagnated education officers in the Federal Ministry of Education, notwithstanding the prevailing establishment and vacancy limitations.

The group, in an open letter to the president, through the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, regretted that many education officers have continued to experience unprecedented career stagnation, with some remaining on the same grade levels since 2013.

It stated that the situation has persisted for over 12 leaving deserving and qualified officers without the opportunity for advancement, not necessarily because they lack the requisite qualifications, experience or competence, but largely due to the persistent challenge of limited or unavailable vacancies at the higher cadre levels.

The situation it said, has created considerable frustration and uncertainty, and diminished morale among affected officers, many of whom have devoted the most productive years of their professional lives to the service of the FME and the development of Nigeria’s education sector.

The concerned education officers also appealed that the proposed special waiver be considered and applied, where administratively feasible, to the ongoing 2026 promotion exercise.

The group also sought special consideration for long-stagnated officers, who have remained on the same grade levels for over 10 years despite meeting the prescribed promotion requirements.

While appealing for the necessary directives to the relevant authorities, including the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation and the Federal Civil Service Commission, to facilitate the implementation of the approved intervention, the group called for sustainable measures to prevent future stagnation.

“Beyond the immediate waiver, we encourage a comprehensive review of the establishment structure and promotion opportunities within the ministry to ensure that this challenge does not continue to undermine the career progression of education officers,” it said.

The group stated that education officers’ responsibilities extend beyond routine administrative duties to education policy implementation, planning, monitoring, evaluation, quality assurance, coordination and the advancement of national education objectives.

“They are part of the machinery that supports the realisation of the federal government’s education priorities and the broader objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda. It is therefore imperative that the welfare, professional development and career progression of these officers receive the attention they deserve.”

The group added: “We are not asking for an abandonment of established civil service procedures or an indiscriminate promotion of officers. Rather, we seek a compassionate and exceptional intervention that recognises the peculiar circumstances of this category of public servants and provides a fair opportunity for eligible officers to progress in their careers.”

It noted that a special waiver at this critical time would not only address a promotion backlog, but would restore hope, rekindle commitment, improve morale and demonstrate that years of dedicated service and professional experience are not overlooked.

“Your Excellency, let the Renewed Hope Agenda also reach the stagnated education officers. Their years of service deserve recognition, their dedication deserves encouragement, and their career progression deserves a fair opportunity,” the group said.