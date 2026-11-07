Sorveo Strengthens AI Surveillance with NVIDIA Membership

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I video intelligence platform Sorveo is drawing on NVIDIA’s expertise to scale its capacity and accelerate global growth.

NVIDIA, a multinational technology company known for its leadership in artificial intelligence and accelerated computing infrastructure, recently admitted Sorveo into its Inception programme.

The Inception programme helps startups accelerate innovation and growth while connecting them with AI-focused investors.

Sorveo builds AI video intelligence systems that upgrade existing CCTV infrastructure into real-time security operations.

Highlighting the importance of the membership, Sorveo Founder, Iso Bassey, described real-time video intelligence as demanding work. He noted that the company runs detection on edge appliances connected to existing cameras and recorders to analyse every frame instantly, ensuring that intrusions trigger immediate alerts rather than delayed discoveries.

“This development offers the platform and our engineering team access to resources and training to improve the speed, accuracy and efficiency,” Bassey said.

He added that the membership follows Sorveo’s selection for the Digital Den Acceleration Programme after winning the Audience Choice Award at MTSB Europe 2026.

He explained that joining NVIDIA Inception gives the firm further access to a broader network of AI companies and investors as it expands across Africa, the United Kingdom and Europe.

He assured users that they could expect continuous platform improvements, including new capabilities such as people counting, occupancy analytics and behaviour detection, in addition to real-time alerts.

“Joining this programme is another step in our journey. Our focus remains the same: practical AI that helps organisations move from reacting to security incidents to preventing them,” he said.