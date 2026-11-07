Ebonyi 2027: Governorship Race Intensifies as Nwifuru, Opposition Court Voters

The 2027 Ebonyi governorship election is shaping up as a keen contest, with Governor Francis Nwifuru seeking re-election against three major challengers. While the debate over zoning and power rotation continues to divide stakeholders, questions surrounding the governor’s performance, political structures and the opposition’s capacity are expected to shape the race for Government House, writes Benjamin Nworie

The battle for Ebonyi Government House is taking shape ahead of the 2027 governorship election, with incumbency, political structures, zoning considerations and the performance of the present administration featuring prominently in the contest.

Four major contenders are currently jostling for the position. They are the incumbent Governor, Francis Nwifuru of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who is seeking re-election; Senator Paulinus Igwe Nwagu of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC); Chief Chukwuma Ifeanyi Odii of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); and the candidate of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC), Prof. Ernest Ereke.

Like previous elections in the state, the contestants have argued that there is no rotation or zoning agreement for the exalted seat. However, members of the APC government believe it is the turn of Nwifuru’s Ebonyi North Senatorial District to complete its eight years, just like other districts whose candidates previously governed the state.

This sentiment that former Governors served two terms has led many people, including those across other political divides, to suggest that there is no justification for scuttling Governor Nwifuru’s second-term bid. However, beyond these sentiments, some people believe that Governor Nwifuru has not performed creditably well in his first three years in office, and opposition parties are using this as a strong campaign tool.

Ebonyi stakeholders are also divided over the zoning controversy. Some stakeholders loyal to Nwifuru have convened meetings at which they adopted a zoning arrangement. In the same vein, other stakeholders have also met, insisting that competence and capacity cannot be sacrificed on the basis of any flimsy rotation arrangements.

Several factors will shape the 2027 governorship election in Ebonyi State. The uncertainty may also explain the uneasy political climate in the state, which has snowballed into pockets of political violence and threats across the state. Each of the contenders has expressed optimism that they will win the election.

FRANCIS OGBONNA NWIFURU (APC)

He is the current governor of Ebonyi State and is seeking re-election under the APC. Nwifuru, a builder by profession, has been criticised for his style of administration. His critics argue that the present administration has little to show for its three years in office, particularly as no project has been completed and commissioned since he assumed office.

Undoubtedly, Nwifuru has performed in some areas, especially the payment of gratuities to retired civil servants dating back to 1996 and the provision of overseas scholarships to more than 350 Ebonyi indigenes. His government has initiated several projects which, if completed, would project his administration in a good light. Regrettably, most of the projects are either abandoned or poorly executed. The reason for the criticism of Nwifuru’s administration is that he has no capable cabinet members who can drive his policies and programmes. The cabinet comprises individuals recommended by stakeholders and deployed to ministries without corresponding expertise or experience.

However, Nwifuru’s only hope for re-election lies in the strength of the state’s stakeholders and political actors, who have maintained that the governor must complete his second term, like his predecessors. Some of them, including those across political divides, have noted that they can never support any plot to circumvent the existing status quo.

A stakeholder who spoke to THISDAY on condition of anonymity said: “How can I explain to my children that I was part of the plot to scuttle the second-term bid of Governor Nwifuru? It amounts to laying a dangerous precedent for future generations. If we destroy the process, our children will suffer for it,” the source noted.

To further strengthen Nwifuru’s support base, Ebonyi APC stakeholders met and resolved to win all elective positions in 2027.

The state chairman of the party, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, said they would continue to explore options to further strengthen the party’s structures across the state ahead of the coming elections.

IFEANYI CHUKWUMA ODII (PDP)

Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii was born on April 17, 1975. He is a businessman, philanthropist and politician. He is the founder and chairman of Orient Global Group. Odii, who is popularly known as Anyichuks, made his first appearance on the political scene in 2023 when he contested the governorship election. He challenged Nwifuru’s victory up to the Supreme Court.

In his official declaration, the PDP governorship candidate noted that his campaign would be based on issues and devoid of violence and the spilling of the blood of any Ebonyi citizen. Since this declaration, the APC government appears to have become jittery over speculations that Odii’s ambition has the endorsement of the rainbow coalition of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

With his affluence, Odii has been able to consolidate his outreach, galvanising support from young people. He further announced the empowerment of 3,420 Ebonyi indigenes across the state’s 171 political wards.

According to Odii: “We have called this stakeholders’ meeting to prepare the ground for a formal commencement of our campaign for the governorship of the state. In doing this, we have resolved to empower 20 people per ward across the state. This will be followed by more empowerment at the polling unit level. The leaders of each ward will be directed on the procedure for the selection of the beneficiaries of this first batch.

“We are running this election together to rescue our state; therefore, there will be no room for the politics of hate, intimidation, harassment, or any form of assault. We will not throw a stone into a crowded market, as it may hit one of our own. However, we will never tolerate any form of state-sponsored hostility. We shall keep our eyes firmly on the ball, anchored by an absolute commitment to the rules of engagement.”

However, the PDP candidate faces several challenges that could affect his chances. These include his style of politics, characterised by resurfacing during election seasons and disappearing afterwards. He is also not deeply rooted in the state’s politics. Beyond what money can achieve in an election, Odii lacks grassroots integration and structures across the 171 wards that can stand and defend his votes.

SENATOR PAULINUS IGWE NWAGU (NDC)

Senator Paulinus Igwe Nwagu is the governorship candidate of the NDC. He is a notable grassroots politician. He was a councilor, local government chairman, member of the House of Representatives and two-term senator representing Ebonyi Central.

In 2023, he was the Deputy Governorship candidate to Odii of the PDP. He left the PDP and joined the NDC, where he emerged as the party’s governorship candidate.

During his declaration, Nwagu said he has what it takes to defeat his opponents, including the incumbent, who is seeking a second term. He is also banking on the possibility that the presidential candidate of his party, Peter Obi, would defeat President Bola Tinubu, which he believes would give his ambition an added advantage.

Nwagu is a notable and courageous political actor in his populous Ezza clan. Banking on its numerical strength, he said that power is not handed to the people of the Ezza clan, who are relying on the promise that Nwifuru would hand over to the clan in 2031.

PROFESSOR ERNEST EREKE (ADC)

The Ebonyi State governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Prof. Ernest Uchenna Ereke, emerged through a replacement primary conducted on September 16. The replacement primary followed the withdrawal of the party’s earlier governorship candidate, Mba Ude Collins. Ereke has expressed confidence that the ADC would win the 2027 governorship election in Ebonyi State, describing the party as a credible platform with the capacity to build formidable unity and alliances. He said his emergence would strengthen the party’s preparations for the election and expressed optimism that the ADC would secure the support of the people to take over Government House.

However, Ereke’s chances are weakened by the absence of a clearly established political structure and broad grassroots support across the state. His emergence through a disputed replacement primary may negatively affect his performance.