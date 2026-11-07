Nathaniel Bassey: From Living Room Praise to One Billion Views

by Ferdinand Ekechukwu

From a living room Instagram Live to 1 billion YouTube views, Pastor Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge journey was in focus during the week as he became the first African gospel artiste to cross one billion YouTube views with the virtual praise and worship session.

The channel was created on March 4, 2011. The milestone coincides with the October 2026 edition of the Hallelujah Challenge, nine years after he started the programme in June 2017 with midnight Instagram Live praise and worship sessions from his living room.

The October 2026 edition spanning 26 days from 5th to 30th October, corroborated with figures from analytics platforms Social Blade and ReachRanking, data on his official channel, Nathaniel Bassey Main, showed a cumulative 1,014,544,577 views and 5.24 million subscribers drawn to the channel as of November 2, 2026.

On the channel, the edition’s grand finale, the Hallelujah Festival, recorded between 2 and 4.3 million views, while the opening session drew over four million, according to ReachRanking. The first Hallelujah Challenge ran from June 1 to June 30, 2017.

It followed an earlier online initiative called the #TonguesChallenge, which involved praying for one hour every month, and has since evolved into a global Christian gathering, drawing participants from various countries through live broadcasts, recorded sessions across social media.

Trailed by criticism when it started, Hallelujah Challenge has since become a recurring programme, with editions held during set periods each year. The sessions start at 11:59pm, and some editions have included physical festivals, with A-list celebrities drawing more attention to it.