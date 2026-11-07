NAJA Names Weststar Chairman, Benson Uwatse, Nigeria Auto Legend

Bennett Oghifo

Nhe Nigerian automotive industry is set to celebrate another distinguished industry leader as the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) has nominated Chief Benson Uwatse, Chairman of Weststar Associates Limited, for the prestigious Nigeria Auto Legend Award at the 19th Nigeria Auto Industry Awards.

The honour places Uwatse in an exclusive league of leading personalities whose contributions have helped shape the growth and development of Nigeria’s automotive industry over several decades.

He becomes the third frontline industry leader to receive the prestigious recognition, following Chief Michael Ade.Ojo, Chairman of Toyota Nigeria Limited, and Dr Cosmas Maduka, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coscharis Group.

The recognition underscores Uwatse’s longstanding involvement in the Nigerian automotive sector and his contributions to the development and representation of the globally renowned Mercedes-Benz brand in the country.

As Chairman of Weststar Associates Limited, the authorised general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria, Uwatse occupies a strategic position in the country’s premium and luxury automobile market.

Weststar is responsible for coordinating Mercedes-Benz’s business activities in Nigeria, covering passenger cars, commercial vehicles, trucks and buses, alongside dealer support, marketing, training, genuine spare parts supply, warranties and after-sales services.

The company officially commenced operations in February 2008, assuming responsibility for Mercedes-Benz sales and after-sales operations in Nigeria. Its distribution network and authorised dealerships provide sales and servicing support across different parts of the country.

Uwatse’s association with the Mercedes-Benz brand spans more than three decades, giving him considerable experience in the Nigerian automotive business, particularly in premium vehicle distribution, customer relations and brand development.

His involvement in the business has also included leadership responsibilities in the Mercedes-Benz dealership network, specifically as Managing Director of MB Automobile Services Limited, one of the authorised Mercedes-Benz dealers in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Auto Legend Award is particularly significant because it recognises individuals whose contributions extend beyond routine business operations to the development, growth and advancement of the nation’s automotive industry.

Chief Ade.Ojo, the founder of Elizade Nigeria Limited and Chairman of Toyota Nigeria Limited, was the first recipient of the special industry recognition in 2017, in acknowledgement of his decades of investment, enterprise and contributions to Nigeria’s automobile business.

Dr Maduka, who transformed Coscharis from a modest automobile trading venture into one of Nigeria’s leading indigenous conglomerates, also earned recognition for his remarkable contributions to the automotive sector. Under his leadership, Coscharis Motors secured distribution franchises for several globally recognised automobile brands, including BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and Ford.

Uwatse’s emergence as the third recipient further reinforces NAJA’s commitment to celebrating individuals whose leadership, enterprise and industry experience have contributed significantly to the evolution of Nigeria’s automotive landscape.

The 19th edition of the Nigeria Auto Industry Awards, organised by NAJA, is scheduled to hold on Thursday, December 3, 2026, at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The annual awards bring together automobile manufacturers, distributors, dealers, policymakers, regulators, industry professionals and other stakeholders to celebrate outstanding achievements and recognise excellence across Nigeria’s automotive and transportation sectors.