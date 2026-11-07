After-Sales Support: The Key to Building Customer Confidence in Nigeria’s Automotive Industry

Bennett Oghifo

Nigeria’s automotive industry is entering a phase where competitiveness must be measured by more than vehicle sales. As consumers become increasingly conscious of the long-term costs of vehicle ownership, manufacturers, distributors and dealers must recognise that the real test of a vehicle brand begins after the customer drives out of the showroom.

Beyond attractive designs, advanced technology, performance and competitive pricing, buyers want assurance that their vehicles will receive adequate attention throughout their years of use. They want accessible service centres, genuine replacement parts, trained technicians, transparent warranty arrangements and reliable assistance when problems arise.

This changing expectation is making after-sales support an increasingly important factor in purchasing decisions and brand loyalty. For Nigeria’s automotive industry, it presents an opportunity to move beyond a sales-driven business model towards one built around customer satisfaction, dependable service and lasting ownership relationships.

Beyond the purchase price

Buying a vehicle is a major financial commitment for individuals, families and businesses. However, the actual cost of ownership goes beyond the initial purchase price.

Maintenance expenses, fuel consumption, spare parts availability, repair costs and vehicle downtime all influence the long-term value of a vehicle.

For corporate fleet operators, an improperly maintained vehicle can result in operational disruptions and lost revenue. For private owners, unexpected repair bills and difficulty accessing replacement parts can turn vehicle ownership into an unpleasant experience.

Consequently, prospective buyers should consider after-sales support alongside vehicle performance, design, technology and affordability.

Turning promises into customer benefits

An effective after-sales programme requires more than attractive advertising. It depends on trained technicians, functional service centres, diagnostic equipment, adequate spare parts inventory and efficient customer service systems.

Automotive companies must also communicate their service commitments clearly.

Customers should understand warranty coverage, servicing schedules, exclusions, repair procedures and the conditions attached to roadside assistance.

Carloha’s CarlohaCare 6-6-7 programme provides an example of how after-sales support can be presented as part of a vehicle ownership proposition. The programme combines a six-year warranty, six years of free servicing and a seven-day repair promise, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

CarlohaCare Rescue further extends the proposition through roadside assistance.

Such initiatives highlight the growing importance of structured ownership support in the Nigerian automotive market. Their value, however, ultimately depends on consistent delivery and measurable customer satisfaction.

A new opportunity for dealers and distributors

Automotive dealers and distributors have an opportunity to transform after-sales operations into a major business strength.

By monitoring repair turnaround times, parts availability, repeat repairs and customer complaints, businesses can identify service gaps and improve operational efficiency.

Maintaining accurate service records can also help technicians anticipate maintenance requirements and provide more effective assistance.

For customers, dependable service arrangements create confidence and encourage continued engagement with the dealership

For businesses, satisfied customers can translate into repeat purchases, referrals and stronger brand loyalty.

Making after-sales a market priority

The responsibility for improving ownership experiences extends across the industry.

Distributors and dealers must provide transparent service commitments. Fleet operators should assess maintenance capacity before purchasing vehicles, while consumers should ask questions about warranties, servicing and parts availability.

Automotive journalists and industry associations also have an important role in examining service delivery, explaining ownership obligations and holding businesses accountable for public claims.

Progress should be measured through practical indicators, including repair turnaround times, genuine parts availability, warranty claim resolution and customer satisfaction.

Building lasting automotive relationships

Nigeria’s automotive industry has an opportunity to redefine competitiveness by placing greater emphasis on the entire ownership experience.

Selling a vehicle is an important business achievement, but sustaining customer confidence requires continuous support.

Ultimately, the industry’s success should be measured not only by vehicles entering the market, but also by how effectively customers are supported throughout their years of ownership.

The message is simple: buying a car should be the beginning of a dependable relationship, not the end of a sales transaction.

Buy the car. Demand the care.