Danielle Adewusi: 35 Years On, I Am Stepping into My Mother’s Legacy 

Miss Universe Nigeria 2026, Danielle Adewusi, is following in her mother’s footsteps 35 years after she won the same title. Ahead of the 75th Miss Universe, she speaks with Tosin Clegg about legacy, empowerment and her ambitions.

How did this journey start out for you?

Thirty-five years ago, my mother held the same title, having been Miss Universe Nigeria in 1991, and I would like to say that I am stepping into a legacy. I am competing at Miss Universe International at the end of this week, as I resume camp on Sunday, and I am doing something that has never been seen in pageantry before. It is called the Legacy Reign, and nobody has ever done anything like it in pageantry.

It honours three legacies. The first, which I have already spoken about, is my mother’s achievement 35 years ago. The second is that Nigeria won the Miss World pageant 25 years ago, while the third is the 75th edition of the Miss Universe competition. The convergence of these timelines is very significant to me and speaks strongly of legacy.

When I compete, I want to represent Nigeria well and honour the different tribes and legacies of the country. You will see this reflected in the wardrobe I will be bringing to camp. These are outfits I designed myself, which have been brought to life by my amazing stylists.

What has your pageantry journey been like up to this point?

I was always aware of pageantry because of my mum, and the thought that I would compete one day had always been at the back of my mind. In my fifth year of medical school, I was already doing a lot, as I am someone who multitasks, although I am doing even more now than I was doing then.

At some point, people started telling me that once I qualified as a doctor, I would have to give up all these other interests because I could only be a doctor. That did not sit right with me. I do not believe we have to diminish one aspect of our mission for another to be celebrated.

So, one day, I sat down and decided how I wanted things to be. I listed all the things I enjoyed and was good at, then took a step back to work out how to achieve them. I eventually decided that 2026 would be the year, and that was how the journey began.

What makes this global showcase so special to you?

I believe we have a chance of winning, and I have seen how Nigerians have rallied behind and supported me. Many Nigerians did not know who I was before this competition. I had about 2,000 followers on Instagram, but that number has now grown to tens of thousands.

I have seen the love and support, and I know that people genuinely believe we can make it happen this year. I worked hard behind the scenes even before competing at Miss Universe Nigeria, becoming a finalist or applying for the competition. I had already travelled to Thailand to receive training from one of the best runway coaches because I genuinely believe we can win.

Winning would make history for several reasons. On a personal level, I would become the seventh Black Miss Universe in the competition’s 75-year history. I would also be the first Nigerian to win the crown, as Nigeria has never won the competition.

In recent years, Miss Universe has changed some of its requirements, allowing women of any age to compete. Previously, the age limit was 28, and I am now 29. So, I would be the first queen to compete beyond the previous age restriction.

Tell us about your aspirations and resolve ahead of the competition.

I am deeply prayerful, and I am a believer. Only God has brought me this far, and only God can bring the crown. As a country competing in pageantry, we face many challenges because we are up against queens who are pageant veterans and have built significant followings through their successful participation in competitions.

I trust in God and in the preparation that has brought me this far.

With so much on your plate, what has kept you going?

I keep going because I understand my purpose, which is to advocate for and empower women and girls. Perhaps this comes from my mum, who is a strong woman and has spent her life caring for others. It may also have come from my sisters, but I believe I have a strong sense of sisterhood and connection with women and girls.

How confident are you about winning the competition?

I am extremely confident. I trust in the preparation I have undertaken, the character I have developed, the strength of my purpose and the faith that God has placed me on this path for a reason.

I know I have what it takes, and I am doing this for the right reasons. This journey has been years in the making, and I know it is going to be exceptional.

What comes next for you if you win?

One of my main goals when I joined this pageant was to bring women’s health education to every state and every school in Nigeria. I believe women and girls need this education, and it is important that they receive it early because it can help prevent diseases.

I would love to travel to more states and expand the work we have already been doing in Lagos, Edo and a few other places.