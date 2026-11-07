Golden Morn At 40, Promoting Nigeria’s Tourism

Charles Ajunwa

The Nestle Nigeria, Agbara Factory, nestled in a massive ambience in Ogun State, has become a tourism landscape which attracts educational, entrepreneurship and business excursions from institutions.

Golden Morn, one of the brands produced by the Nestle Nigeria Plc, on Tuesday attained 40 years.Its Agbara Factory where it all started played host to guests who witnessed the milestone.

Guests at the event, were welcomed by female dancers into a well-decorated open field, where some adult games had been arranged and winners were given tickets to buy any item of their choice from a makeshift store. Also, visitors and staff of the company were on hand, exchanged pleasantries and were served Golden Morn mixed with groundnuts, sliced apples and other fruits as music from Nigerian artistes played intermittently.

What makes Golden Morn truly Nigerian, is that all the ingredients – maize, soya and millets- are sourced and produced within Nigeria. The cereal is fortified with Vitamin A, Iron, Calcium, Protein and dietary fibre.

The Category Manager, Golden Morn, Omofasa Orhiunu, described the celebration of 40 years of Golden Morn as special.

“For 40 years, Golden Morn has been nourishing generations of Nigerian families and earning a special place at the breakfast table.

“Today, we are not only celebrating a brand, we are celebrating the people, the passion and the dedication that has kept Golden Morn going strong for four decades. And what better place to celebrate it than here at the Agbara Factory where so much of Golden Morn’s story comes to life every day. From the grains that go into every pack to the people who work tirelessly to ensure we continue to deliver the quality and nourishment families have come to

know and love, this 40-year milestone belongs to all of us. Because at Golden Morn, we believe in making everyday golden. It is the fuel for the day ahead. Whether you are heading to school, going to work, caring for your

family, or like many of us here, making the product that nourishes millions of homes. So today is about pausing to celebrate how far we’ve come, appreciating everyone who has contributed to this incredible journey and looking forward with excitement to what lies ahead.”

“To celebrate our consumers who’ve been loyal to Golden Morn for over 40 years, we’ll be rolling out a promotion this November where for every 900gram pack of Golden Morn our consumers buy, they get 50gram extra free. So that’s an extra bowl of Golden Morn to nourish our wonderful families in Nigeria.”

On what stands Golden Morn out, Orhiunu said “We are uniquely Nigerian and we are the only cereal that can proudly claim to have been developed in Nigeria, and to have been nourishing Nigerians for the last 40 years.

“We will continue to nourish Nigerians, we will come up with new variants which will excite Nigerians, new things that will make the breakfast table a lot more interesting and of course, we continue to fortify Nigerians because all our products are fortifying. Golden Morn is a fortifying product which is good for the health of everybody in Nigeria.

Factory Manager, Agbara, Nestle Nigeria Plc, Talla Fall, also described Golden Morn as unique Nigerian brand and only Nigeria.

Fall, a Senegalese who has lived in Nigeria for over 20 years, said Golden Morn doesn’t exist anywhere else. “Since 1986, Golden Morn has been cherished home-grown brand in Nigerian

households. It has grown into a trusted choice of families, offering wholesome nourishment that fits into everyday life, whether in the morning or at any time of the day. That is the most important thing for Golden Morn. You can eat it at every time in the day.

“It is at our Agbara factory that every pack of Golden Morn is made. Golden Morn is 100 per cent Nigeria. So it has been created here in Nigeria, developed here in Nigeria, produced in Nigeria, and all the raw materials are coming from Nigeria. It is made with the goodness of maize and soya, grown by Nigerian farmers and created in Nigeria by Nigerians. Behind every pack are the farmers who grow the grains and the men and women in the factory who turn them into the nourishment that families trust. Over four decades, we have grown alongside our consumers. We began with high protein recipes in 1986, moved to a soft pack for greater affordability, adopted whole grains, fortified with iron and Vitamin A, and introduced Grainsmart. This is really a great journey.

“More recently, we modernised our packaging and pioneered the Golden Morn 3-in-1, Nigeria’s first ready-to-eat complete cereals. Throughout every changes, one thing has stayed the same, our commitment to quality and nourishment.

But beyond the milestones, what truly stands out are our people, our greatest asset. Every pack that leaves Agbara carries the dedication of our colleagues across production, quality, engineering, logistics, and supply chain, and of those who came before us and led the foundations.

“Our commitments to safety, quality, and food safety is what makes this anniversary possible.

Because 40 years is not one day. It means that you are really consistent and sustainable. That is what makes today special.

“Today, we also look forward to an exciting moment as we unveil the limited edition of Golden Morn 40 years anniversary pack. Our way of saying thank you to the families who have made this journey possible, because if it was not you, the consumers, we will not be there. So it will be our ways of saying thank you to our families who made this journey possible. The pack looks different, but inside it is the same. So Golden Morn you know and love with the same quality, taste, and nourishment.

“To our farmers and partners, colleagues, and every consumers who has welcomed Golden Morn into their home, we say thank you for being part of this 40 years journey. As the home of Golden Morn, we remain committed to the highest standards of quality and safety so that for the next coming years and beyond, Golden Morn continues to nourish Nigerian families and feel promising futures.

Nurse Olusolape, said that Golden Morn apart from containing the right nutrients for a healthy living, “gives you a fresh start for your day and it’s very easy to prepare.”

“As we celebrate 40 years of Golden Morn, let’s make a commitment all of us present here today and everyone out there to nourishing ourselves, prioritise our well-being, and keep showing up as our best self. Swell your day, nourish your potential, and build your future,” she added.