Court Convicts 10 For Illegal Dealing in Petroleum Products In Delta 

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State yesterday convicted and sentenced 10 persons for illegal dealing in petroleum products.

The convicts were James Terry, Gift Ezewu Godfrey, Obidi Peter Obi, Anthony Onyebuchi Edekobi and Victor Ataria Sule.

Others convicted and sentenced to jail by the court, which was presided over by Justice H.A. Nganjiwa were Jubril Abubakar, Auwal Aliyu, Nnaemeka Nwobodo, Victor Edem and Sunday Ndem Eyere.

The convicts were arraigned on a one-count charge of criminal conspiracy and illegal dealing in petroleum products by the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The charge against Victor Edem Udo reads: That you Victor Edem Udo (m) on or about the 8th day of August 2026 at Koko, Warri North Local government Area of Delta State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did deal in petroleum products (Automotive Gas Oil) AGO which is not of the quality expected of the product and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 1(18)(a)(ii) of the Miscellaneous Offence Act Cap M17 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Revised Edition) 2004.

Upon arraignment, all the defendants pleaded guilty to their charge, prompting the prosecution counsel, Francis Jirbo, to pray the court to sentence and convict them accordingly.

Justice Nganjiwa convicted and sentenced James Terry and Gift Ezewu Godfrey to two years imprisonment or a fine of N300,000. Obidi Peter Obi, Victor Ataria Sule, Jubril Abubakar, Auwal Aliyu, Nnaemeka Nwobodo, Victor Edem were sentenced to three years imprisonment each or a fine of N300,000 each.

Sunday Ndem Eyere bagged three years imprisonment or a fine of N400,000 while Anthony Onyebuchi Edekobi bagged three years imprisonment or a fine of N350,000.

The convicts’ journey to the Correctional Centre began following their arrest based on intelligence from the Office of the National Security Adviser of their suspicious activities in Koko, Delta State.