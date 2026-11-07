$304m IPO: OPay and the Question of Accountability 

Omolabake Fasogbon

On October 31, OPay withdrew its proposed $304 million initial public offering in the United States, barely a day after pricing 16 million American depositary shares at $19 each, the lower end of its proposed $19–$21 range.

The offering had placed the company’s valuation at approximately $4 billion. OPay attributed the withdrawal to a regulatory inquiry in an unnamed foreign jurisdiction, describing the jurisdiction as immaterial to its core business and expressing confidence that the matter would be resolved satisfactorily.

It also insisted that the development would not affect its operations, regulatory standing or customer services in Nigeria and its other markets. There is no basis for treating the withdrawal as evidence of wrongdoing by OPay. The company has not disclosed the nature of the inquiry, and the precise issues under investigation remain unknown.

Nevertheless, the circumstances raise legitimate questions that Nigerian authorities cannot afford to ignore. How should a financial platform whose commercial strength rests overwhelmingly on Nigerian customers be regulated when its ownership, corporate structure and fundraising arrangements extend across several jurisdictions? More importantly, who ultimately protects Nigerian customers when developments involving a foreign regulator threaten the company’s international ambitions?

OPay has become an important part of Nigeria’s digital financial ecosystem. Millions of individuals, traders, small businesses and merchants depend on its services for transfers, payments, savings and other financial transactions. Its expansion has helped bring financial services closer to people who previously had limited access to conventional banking. That contribution deserves recognition. But the larger a financial institution becomes, the greater its obligations to the public and the regulators overseeing it.

OPay’s own prospectus provides an indication of the scale of its Nigerian business. The company reported 50.1 million monthly active users as of July 31, 2026, while its first-half 2026 revenue reached $467.1 million, representing growth of 136.5 per cent. Net income stood at $90.9 million. Its filing also disclosed that it processed 90.1 billion transactions, representing $558 billion in gross transaction value, during the 12 months ended June 30, 2026. These are remarkable figures for a financial technology business operating in emerging markets.

However, impressive growth and profitability should not become substitutes for transparency and accountability. Indeed, they make the need for effective supervision more urgent. A platform handling such enormous transaction volumes and serving millions of Nigerians is no longer simply another technology company competing for customers. It is an increasingly important component of the country’s financial infrastructure. Any significant operational, technological, ownership or governance failure could have consequences extending well beyond the company itself and remains a concern for financial stability.

The first issue that deserves closer attention is OPay’s corporate structure. Its US prospectus identifies OPay Limited as a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, with its headquarters in Singapore. Its Nigerian operations are conducted through subsidiaries, including OPay Microfinance Bank Limited and OPay Digital Services Limited. The filing also describes contractual arrangements through which its Indonesian operations are conducted.

There is nothing inherently improper about an international company establishing a holding company in one jurisdiction, maintaining headquarters in another and conducting business through locally incorporated subsidiaries. Such arrangements are common in international finance and investment. They can facilitate fundraising, corporate governance and cross-border expansion. But they also create regulatory complications, particularly when the most commercially significant market is not the jurisdiction in which the ultimate holding company is incorporated.

Nigeria must therefore establish that the local entities serving its citizens remain fully accountable to Nigerian laws and regulatory institutions, regardless of where the parent company is domiciled or where its investors are based. Corporate complexity must not become a convenient shield against local accountability.

The second issue concerns the protection of customers’ money. OPay’s prospectus disclosed that its Nigerian savings products are offered through its CBN-licensed deposit-taking subsidiary. It further stated that customer funds associated with these products are held by the subsidiary itself, rather than third-party partner banks. As of June 30, 2026, balances in the identified savings products amounted to approximately $978.9 million. The company also disclosed that more than 42 million users had subscribed to its savings products.

These disclosures underline the scale of public trust placed in the platform. Nigerians are not merely using an application to transfer small amounts of money. Many are entrusting substantial portions of their savings and business proceeds to a digital financial institution. For such customers, the most important questions are whether their money is adequately protected, whether transactions can be reversed, when necessary, whether complaints are resolved promptly and whether their deposits remain accessible during periods of operational disruption.

The Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation must therefore ensure that customer funds are adequately protected, prudential requirements are strictly enforced and the public understands the extent and limits of deposit insurance. The distinction between wallet balances, savings products and other financial services must be clear. Customers should never have to discover the legal status of their money only when something goes wrong.

Third, OPay’s growing involvement in digital lending demands closer regulatory attention. Its prospectus disclosed that loan originations in Nigeria reached $1.56 billion during the 12 months ended June 30, 2026. It also reported 6.7 million unique quarterly borrowers in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 3.5 million in the corresponding quarter of 2025. The company said its loan volume increased significantly as its credit business expanded. The expansion of digital credit can improve access to finance for individuals and small businesses underserved by traditional banks. However, the speed and scale of digital lending also create risks that regulators must not overlook. Customers must be protected against opaque lending terms, inappropriate access to personal information, aggressive debt recovery practices and lending decisions that do not adequately consider their ability to repay.

The fourth issue is the need for greater clarity about the relationship between the company’s international corporate interests and its Nigerian operations. The failed IPO was intended to provide access to international capital markets and potentially strengthen the company’s capacity to finance expansion. This does not mean that Nigeria should discourage foreign investment or impose restrictions simply because a fintech company has international shareholders. Such an approach would be counterproductive. Nigeria needs capital, technology, competition and innovation to deepen financial inclusion. But foreign investment must operate within a framework that protects local customers and preserves the integrity of the financial system.

The CBN must therefore move beyond routine licensing and compliance checks towards a more comprehensive, risk-based supervisory framework for large digital financial platforms. This should include regular stress testing, independent technology and cybersecurity audits, transparent reporting of significant operational disruptions, robust consumer complaint mechanisms and clear procedures for handling customer funds in the event of insolvency or a major business interruption.

OPay, for its part, must recognise that its Nigerian customers are not merely a source of revenue and transaction volume. They are the foundation of its commercial success. The company should provide clear explanations of the foreign inquiry when legally permissible, keep Nigerian authorities appropriately informed and demonstrate that its local operations remain adequately insulated from developments affecting its international corporate structure.

OPay’s interrupted Wall Street debut should therefore serve as a warning, not an invitation to panic. Its Nigerian operations may remain unaffected, as the company has stated, but that assurance should not replace independent regulatory scrutiny. Financial inclusion is valuable, digital innovation is necessary and international investment is welcome. None, however, should come at the expense of accountability.