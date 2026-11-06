Tinubu to Flamingos: Go For The U-17 Women’s World Cup

*Congratulates team for historic qualification for cup final in Morocco

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has charged Nigeria’s cadet women’s national football team, the Flamingos, to go for the gold as they meet Japan in the final of the 2026 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

The President, in a release issued yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, told the young female footballers “Nigeria is proud of you. Go for the trophy, Flamingos.”

As the Flamingos prepare to face Japan in the final, Tinubu urged the players to remain focused, confident, and determined, assuring them of the prayers, goodwill, and unflinching support of the Nigerian nation.

“I encourage you to approach the final with the same fighting spirit and belief that have brought you this far. I have confidence in your ability to make history by winning the coveted world title.

“I call on all Nigerians to rally behind the young ambassadors of the nation, whose achievements continue to showcase Nigeria’s sporting excellence and inspire a new generation of girls to pursue their dreams uninhibited.”

The President congratulated the Flamingos, on their impressive victory over Brazil in Wednesday’s semi-final of the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

He described the team’s qualification for the final as a remarkable achievement that has brought immense pride and joy to millions of Nigerians at home and abroad.

Tinubu also applauded the coaching crew and all those whose hard work and support contributed to the team’s successful campaign.

Meanwhile, Flamingos Head Coach, Akeem Busari, has declared that the team now want to put the icing on the cake by winning the U17 Women’s World Cup Saturday after they became the first African team to reach the championship game.

“Let’s be focused and finish the job because it’s not yet done,” Busari charged.

“The trophy is the major thing and what the country wants, it’s what we want as well. We just have to fight for it.”

Japan beat defending champions North Korea 4-1 on penalties after fulltime scores stood at 1-1 to set up an interesting World Cup final.

Kick-off time is 7.30 pm in Nigeria.