Terrific Arokodare Fires Brace as Ajax Hammer FC Midtjylland 6-1

Duro Ikhazuagbe

In-form Tolu Arokodare scored two goals and added an assist as Ajax

demolished Danish Superliga leaders FC Midtjylland 6-1 to make it two UEFA Conference League wins in a row.

The Super Eagles forward who is on a season long loan at the Dutch giants, was truly on fire last night as he gave the home fans so much to cheer.

Ajax took the lead within the first opening 10 minutes. Owen Wijndal’s cross was palmed into the path of the Super Eagle but he fired narrowly wide via a deflection. Arokodare however atoned for that slip moments later when he headed in Oscar Gloukh’s subsequent corner kick. That was the fourth goal for the Nigerian from as many games.

However, another Nigerian Friday Etim on the Danish side leveled scored one-all in the 28th minute.

Seven minutes from return from the first half break, Arokodare restored Ajax lead, when on receiving a squared pass from Abdellah Ouazane, he took on defender Bakker with a brilliant pace and fired a thunderous shot for his second goal of the evening.

The Nigerian forward was not done yet. He turned the provider of the effort which Wijndal buried inside the left post. Ajax added three more goals to make the night miserable for Midtjylland and their traveling fans inside the MCH Arena in Herning.

First, Klaassen made it 4-1 when he ran onto a clever lofted pass from Thilo Kehrer and easily headed it home from close range, before Gloukh weaved past several opponents and unleashed a magnificent effort from the edge of the box inside the right post.

Midtjylland were now a punch-drunk rabble, and Ajax made it six in the 82nd minute, when Marcos Leonardolifted the ball over Bakker and headed in from close range.

It was an emphatic end to a blistering second-half performance from Ajax, who remain beaten on the road just once since March.

Midtjylland became the latest victims of a trend, in which Danish teams have now won just four of their 38 meetings with Dutch opponents in major European competitions

RESULTS

EUROPA LEAGUE

AC Milan 0-2 Ferencvaros

Anderlecht 2-0 Salzburg

Cry’Palace 1-1 Hoffenheim

Levski Sofia 1-0 Jagiellonia

Lillestrom 0-1 Plzen

Nijmegen 3-1 Omonia

Sociedad 1-1 Lyon

Sp’Prague 1-3 Bo’mouth

CONFERENCE LEAGUE

Ajax 6-1 Midtjylland

Trabzonspor 0-1 Freiburg

Atalanta 1-1 Kairat Almaty

Aarhus 0-0 Braga