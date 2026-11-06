Simbiat Asiru: The Global Vanguard of Contemporary African Luxury

When Simbiat Asiru stitched her first dress under Simbby House of Fab in 2011, she wasn’t just making clothes; she was laying the foundation for a global movement. Fourteen years later, that small Lagos dream has been reborn as TÀBÍRA Studio, a contemporary womenswear label that has travelled from Abu Dhabi to Nottingham, from Instagram feeds to international runways, selling out as it goes. Now a global vanguard of contemporary African luxury, Asiru is proving that African design is not just part of the world’s fashion conversation, rather, it is leading it, MARY NNAH writes

I n the ever-shifting world of contemporary womenswear, where trends rise and fall with the season, true staying power belongs to designers who offer something deeper than fashion; they offer identity.

That is the story of Nigerian designer Simbiat Asiru, the fashion designer, stylist and creative director who has quietly built one of Africa’s most formidable fashion success stories.



Asiru first founded Simbby House of Fab in 2011. For over a decade, she honed her craft, her clientele, and her commercial instincts. Then, in a bold, strategic move in 2025, she rebranded the business as TÀBÍRA Studio -a contemporary ready-to-wear womenswear label.

The rebrand was more than a name change. It was a declaration: a new chapter, a highly sophisticated global outlook, and her emergence as an international leader in the contemporary fashion design sector.

More Than Clothes: A Methodology

Asiru’s design methodology extends far beyond conventional garment construction. To watch her work is to watch a rigorous exploration of expressive silhouettes, distinctive prints, and the intricate interplay of fabric, colour, and form.

Her unique approach brings traditional cultural influences into a seamless conversation with contemporary luxury design, creating high-character collections that completely bypass fleeting trends. These are not just clothes to be worn; they are statements of confidence, individuality and timelessness.

A Proven Track Record of Global Market Expansion

What truly distinguishes Asiru’s journey is not just creativity, but commerce – a sustained track record of building a fashion infrastructure with true international reach.

As early as 2017, long before many of her peers looked beyond Nigeria, she successfully expanded her commercial presence into the competitive United Arab Emirates market, marking a major milestone with a high-profile launch in Abu Dhabi.



Today, that early ambition has blossomed into a truly borderless commercial entity. TÀBÍRA Studio now serves an active, premium customer base across the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Africa. For Asiru, international growth is not simply about taking a brand into new markets; it is about engineering a distinct, recognisable aesthetic that commands commercial viability and resonates deeply with women across diverse global cultures; from a buyer in Toronto to a woman in Lagos.

Bringing ATUNBÍ II to the UK Runway

In 2026, Asiru brought TÀBÍRA Studio’s creative vision to the European stage with her critically acclaimed collection, ATUNBÍ II: The Rebirth Edit, showcased at Culture Fashion Show UK 2026.

The collection was widely praised by fashion critics for its distinctive approach to contemporary luxury, masterfully uniting sculptural silhouettes and vivid custom prints. Among the standout moments was the Olori Ara Dress, a highlight design that captured the collection’s soul.



Under the creative direction of Gemma Hall, Founder and Creative Strategy Director, the presentation served as a headline showcase on a premier platform celebrating high creativity, culture, and leading international design talent. Through ATUNBÍ II, the collection’s themes of renewal and transformation perfectly mirrored Asiru’s own career trajectory – continually scaling and refining her design foundations to meet the highest global standards.

Beyond the Runway: TÀBÍRA Studio’s Nottingham Commercial Success

If the runway proved TÀBÍRA’s creative power, what happened next proved its commercial power.

In July 2026, TÀBÍRA Studio bridged the gap between runway presentation and direct retail by hosting a highly successful physical fashion exhibition at the historic Oakleigh Lodge Social Club in Nottingham (NG6 9DD).

The exhibition represented a major commercial milestone for the brand’s expansion into the United Kingdom ecosystem. Moving beyond digital retail, the physical setting allowed UK buyers and brand enthusiasts to engage directly with the label’s tailoring and textiles; to touch, feel, and truly experience the quality.



The response was emphatic. The event resulted in an exceptional commercial response, with a significant volume of the collection selling out directly on the floor – proving a robust, immediate market demand for Asiru’s work within the competitive UK fashion economy. It was validation that British women wanted what TÀBÍRA was offering.

Defining the Future of Contemporary Luxury

Beyond her exceptional creative output, Asiru holds a Master of Science degree in Project Management from the University of Northampton. This academic background heavily complements her decade of entrepreneurial experience, bringing a rare, highly structured operational perspective to production schedules, international logistics, and brand scalability – the often-invisible engine behind any global fashion house.



Her vision for TÀBÍRA Studio remains rooted in individuality, confidence, and timeless design.

As TÀBÍRA Studio permanently develops its international footprint from Abu Dhabi to Nottingham, from runway to retail, Simbiat Asiru stands as a prime example of modern fashion leadership: an independent designer achieving global growth without ever losing sight of her creative vision. She is not just following the global conversation on contemporary luxury. She is leading it.