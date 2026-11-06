N70,000 Transport Allowance: TUC Insists on Sustainable Salary Increase

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has reaffirmed its demand for a sustainable salary increase as alternative to another wage award, insisting the N70,000 transport allowance agreed between federal government and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is not enough to address workers’ hardship.

In a communique issued at end of its emergency National Administrative Council (NAC) meeting held on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, TUC said a salary increase offers a more meaningful intervention to improve purchasing power and living standards.

The communique signed by Secretary General, Comrade Nuhu Toro, said NAC reaffirmed its position as stated in its press release of October 21, 2026, emphasizing that minimum wage is a statutory floor and not a ceiling on workers’ earnings.

TUC said it is demanding salary increase and not another wage award, particularly in view of federal government’s failure to fully implement wage award palliative agreed on October 2, 2023, which was intended to run until new minimum wage was signed into law on July 29, 2024. Under that agreement, workers received an average of only three months out of ten months agreed upon.

“The Council maintained that a sustainable salary increase offers a more meaningful intervention to improve workers’ purchasing power and living standards,” it said.

The NAC also acknowledged positions of some of its public-sector affiliates – SSAUTHRIA, NUAHP and SSASCGOC – noting they are consistent with earlier position of Congress.

It stressed workers’ welfare cannot be advanced by disregarding collective bargaining rights of affected unions or undermining their legitimate representation.

It reaffirmed TUC as a recognized trade union centre with legitimate mandate to represent, defend and negotiate for members in line with ILO Conventions 87 and 98, and resolved to pursue constructive and result-oriented engagement with government towards implementing resolutions of its October 8 meeting in Abuja.

The Council noted TUC is on path of long-term institutional renewal under leadership of Comrade (Engr.) Festus Osifo, acknowledging such journey is not without distractions and resistance, but resolved to remain resolute and consolidate gains through collective decision-making.

On accountability, TUC reaffirmed its accountability to National Executive Council (NEC), highest decision-making organ between Delegates’ Conferences, saying it has acted in accordance with NEC directives and Constitution.

It therefore resolved leaders should refocus efforts on securing salary increase by engaging stakeholders and refraining from public exchanges on matter, stressing Congress believes in purposeful, result-oriented leadership that delivers tangible benefits rather than distractions or unsustainable interventions.