NJC Recommends Appointment of 28 Judicial Officers

– Directs Imo Judicial Service Commission to shortlist Acting CJ for interview

– Hands down one year suspension without pay to three others

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The National Judicial Council (NJC), has recommended the appointment of a Grand Kadi for Plateau State and 27 other candidates as Judicial Officers.

Meanwhile, the NJC has also recommended the suspension of three judges for one year without pay, over various infractions.

The body, took the decision at its 112th meeting held on November 3, 2026, under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun.

According to a statement by the NJC’s Deputy Director (Information), Kemi Babalola-Ogedengbe, 24 out of the 28 candidates recommended for appointment as Judges came from the High Courts of Kano, Ebonyi, Edo, Adamawa and Ogun States.

“One candidate was recommended for appointment as Grand Kadi of the Plateau State Sharia Court of Appeal, while another was recommended as Kadi of the Adamawa State Sharia Court of Appeal.

“Two others were recommended for appointment as judges of the Adamawa State Customary Court of Appeal”, the statement read in part.

Those recommended includes; Hon Kadi, Tijjani Jibrin Zololo, as Grand Kadi, Plateau State Sharia Court of Appeal; while those recommended for appointment as Judges for the Kano State High Court are; Nafisah Yusuf Hassan; Halima Yahuza Ahmad; Abdullahi Abdulsalam Bature; Musa Ibrahim Umar.

While Amaga Dickson Edmund was recommended as a judge of the Ebonyi State High Court, the following were recommended for Edo State High Court; Osawaru, Benson Osagie; Omoruyi, Taiye Osayanmon; Adamaigbo, Dorothy Ibhade Usiobaifo, Festus Osagie; Oiwoh, Pius Idemudia; Amune, Majebi Samuel; and Imuekemhe, Emike Jessica.

Adamawa State High Court has Sa’ad, Aminu; Musa, Ibrahim Ulenda; Giwa, Sadiq; Mijinyawa, Musa Bala; Ibrahim, Japhet; Bakari, Aliyu and Ahmadu, Yakubu.

For Ogun State High Court, the following were recommended: Oke, Olakulehin Luqman Abiola; Obienu, Adebimpe Folusho; Daudu, Fatimat Adeola; Kadiri, Rafiat Bolanle; and Osho, Oludotun Olaniyi.

While Abubakar Ishaku was recommended as a judicial officer in the Adamawa Sharia Court of Appeal, Elshama Gwama Dimas; and David Benjamin Pembi are to be appointed as Judges of the Adamawa Sharia Customary Court of Appeal.

According to the statement, all recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in by their respective State Governors without delay.

Meanwhile, the NJC has directed the Imo State Judicial Service Commission to include the name of the most senior Judge of the State High Court, the Acting Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Ijeoma Agugua, in the list of candidates for appointment as substantive Chief Judge of the State.

“The decision followed the consideration of a petition dated June 11, 2026, by Mr. Bob Kay Njemanze, who challenged the exclusion of Justice Agugua from the shortlist submitted by the Imo State Judicial Service Commission.

“In considering the petition, Council noted that although the State Judicial Service Commission has the constitutional responsibility to advise the NJC on suitable candidates for appointment as Chief Judge, the Council retains the authority to determine the suitability of persons presented to it.

“It consequently directed its Secretariat to formally request the Imo State JSC to include the name of Hon. Justice I. O. Agugua in the shortlist”, the statement added.

Meanwhile, it disclosed that in the area of discipline, the council considered nine investigation reports concerning petitions against judicial officers over their handling of cases, and subsequently approved the recommendation of one-year suspension without pay for three judicial officers as well as additional restrictions on the elevation of two of those suspended.

The suspended Judicial officers are: Hon. Justice Hannatu Mohammed Kabir, Nasarawa State High Court; Hon. Grand Kadi Mohammed Sani Salihu, Jigawa State Sharia Court of Appeal and Hon. Justice Sobere Biambo of the Rivers State High Court.