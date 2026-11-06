Nigerian Youth Must Lead Global Tech Space, Says NITDA DG

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.

The Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Abdullahi, has said Nigerian youths must take the lead in the global technology space, stressing that the agency is working to make that a reality.

Inuwa, who spoke in an interview with journalists at the Global Tech Africa (GTA) Conference 2026 held in Kano on Thursday, described the event as a platform for using technology to accelerate industrialisation, expand market access and strengthen regional trade across Africa.

He said NITDA is committed to supporting Nigerian tech and innovation as a pathway to national prosperity and job creation.

“We want to support Nigerian tech and innovation and make sure our youth are leading in global technology. We can’t build prosperity in isolation, we need to build stakeholders in a productive manner, that is why we are supporting conferences like this in the country,” he said.

He explained that driving prosperity through technology requires deliberate investment in people, particularly through education, mentorship and creating platforms that encourage young innovators to build and scale solutions.

The NITDA DG added that by strengthening collaboration among government, the private sector and the innovation community, Nigeria can position itself competitively in the global digital economy.

Themed “Connecting Africa, Accelerating Growth,” with the sub-theme “Industrialisation, Market Access & the Sahel Gateway,” the event was organised by Futuremap Foundation, NITDA, MTN Nigeria and Qorebox Solutions, with support from several technology and development organisations.

In his remarks, Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf, represented by the Director-General of the Kano State Information Technology Development Agency, Dr. Bashir Muzakkari, welcomed policymakers and developers and assured them that the state government would contribute to developing new innovations and technologies for the benefit of its people, especially the teeming youth.

He said the event would offer participants the opportunity to join the global tech ecosystem and push forward new ideas and opportunities that would benefit all.

“As a state government, we have done a lot in not only developing the capacity of our people, but we have gone a long way in the new era of technology where we support talents and creativity that open a new era of technology,” he said.