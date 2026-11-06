INEC, CANDIDATES AND THE GENERAL ELECTION

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) appears to have placed itself in a catch-22 situation by failing to demonstrate sufficient decisiveness and consistency in its handling of candidates’ lists ahead of the 2027 general elections. The relevant provisions of the Electoral Act, including Sections 29(1) on the submission of candidates’ lists; 29(2) on candidates’ qualifications; 29(3) on the publication of candidates’ particulars; 77(2) on party membership registers; 77(4) on the submission of membership registers; 77(5) on eligibility to participate; 77(6) on valid membership registers; 77(7) on failure to submit registers; 84(1)–(2) on the nomination of candidates; and Section 85 on the qualification of aspirants, provide a legal framework for electoral administration.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court judgment of September 24, 2026, upholding the constitutionality of Sections 77(5), 77(6), 77(7) and 84(2), reinforces the need for clarity and consistent enforcement. These provisions should provide sufficient legal guidance for INEC to act decisively, subject to applicable court orders.

However, the Commission’s apparent back-and-forth has created uncertainty. Today, a candidate’s name appears on the list, tomorrow it disappears; and the following day, there are expectations that it will reappear. This inconsistency has opened the door to accusations, speculation and finger-pointing, familiar features of Nigerian politics. It has also provided opportunities for politically dependent supporters, whose livelihoods revolve around politicians, to drag the names and reputations of highly placed individuals into needless controversies.

INEC must demonstrate firmness, consistency and independence in implementing electoral laws. Its decisions should be transparent, legally defensible and guided by established procedures rather than any other considerations.

Ultimately, however, the beauty of representative democracy lies in inclusiveness, fairness and equal opportunity; a system in which every qualified citizen has a fair chance to participate, either as a candidate on the ballot or as a voter at the polling unit.

Zayyad I. Muhammad, Abuja