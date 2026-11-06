Ododo Tasks Kogi’s New LG Chairmen on Rural Security, Accountability

Governor Ahmed Ododo of Kogi State has tasked the newly elected 21 Local Government Chairmen in the state on the need to prioritise rural security and ensure accountability.

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has charged the newly sworn-in chairmen of the 21 Local Government Areas of the State to strengthen rural security, ensure accountability in the management of public funds and prioritise grassroots development.

Ododo represented by state deputy governor, Comrade Joel Salifu, made this call recently during the swearing-in ceremony of the council chairmen at the Glass House, Government House, Lokoja.

The Governor urged the council chairmen to work closely with security agencies, traditional rulers and community leaders to protect lives and property, stressing that no community in the state would be abandoned to criminal activities.

He also called on them to prioritise rural roads, primary healthcare, basic education, environmental sanitation and programmes that create opportunities for youths and women.

Congratulating the chairmen on their election, Ododo thanked the people of Kogi State for their support for the All Progressives Congress (APC), which won all chairmanship and councillorship seats across the local government areas and two hundred and thirty-nine wards.

He described the victory as a call to greater service and urged the elected officials to justify the confidence reposed in them by delivering on their campaign promises.

The Governor expressed confidence in the state’s continued support for President Bola Tinubu and APC candidates ahead of the 2027 general and state Assembly elections, while commending the President for his leadership and commitment to development through his Renewed Hope Agenda.

Ododo further charged the chairmen to manage public funds transparently and responsibly, remain humble, accessible to the people and govern fairly without discrimination based on political differences.

The Governor wished the chairmen success in their tenure, while assuring them of the state’s government support for more development at the grassroots.

The swearing-in according to stakeholders is indeed the start of a new chapter in Local Government administration in the Confluence state, with a call on the chairmen to improve security, use public funds wisely and ensure government presence is felt at the grassroots.