Trump’s Party Lost, a Civil War Did Not Start!

Chido Nwangwu writes that the impact and consequences of the mid term elections held in the United States on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, continue to unfold to the advantage of the Democratic Party.

The previously dominant Republican Party was beaten massively (or as Americans would say, “shellacked”) in the fight for 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the U.S. Senate.

I recall that on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, millions of eligible Americans went to the polls to vote for the presidential, congressional and local elections.

The majesty of the American electoral system is that this has gone on every four years — since 1789. This has been consistent since the time of the founding of this country, the greatest country known to human civilization.

This tradition has been sustained no matter the weather conditions, no matter the state of the economy and no matter the political contentions of the day! It is not left to the whim, convenience or caprice of any American leader or the most competent president to pick and choose what day he prefers. No.

For this week’s November 3, 2026 midterm elections, President Dinald Trump, as the Republican leader, has been at the receiving end of many critical comments.

The war he is fighting (the U.S.-Israel war with Iran), he has admitted, has largely caused the Republican/MAGA losses

But he has not threatened a “civil war” inside the United States. Although, he has militarized some sections!

A few days ago, several months in Nigeria, a couple of individuals who are regarded as leaders of the country and their communities repeated or raised threats of a “civil war” in NIgeria regarding the 2027 presidential election!

Some of them are demanding that if their candidates’ votes are not fully counted and accurate, especially if they’re not declared victorious, it will be a big problem. That is, almost all hell will be let loose across the country!

Without a doubt, the election shenanigans being played by those political gladiators have not helped matters.

Many believe that it is an expression of the frustration from deprivation of popular mandate, which should genuinely and generally reflect the authentic votes cast without the manipulative outcomes rigged by the influential, corrupt and wealthy incumbents and regional warlords

As always, in Nigeria, parts of Africa and some of the developing world, these ruinous and notorious politicians are able to achieve and keep power with the evident connivance of the electoral organizations and some of the security agencies.

Comparatively, among the impressive and enduring strengths of the United States is the durable commitment to institutional capacity of structures.

Also, most citizens vote to recalibrate and curb some of the extreme positions of its leaders at all levels of government.

Like other advanced countries with credible, representative democratic institutions, we have witnessed the elections here in the United States, however, imperfect, utilize the persuasion and power of its institutional structures, judicial and electoral system to achieve a country whose demographics continue to reflect a more diverse mix than most countries in the world.

I believe that those achievements reflect a mix of the commitment of civic leaders of every race/ethnicity/background, empowerment activists who stand up and reawaken the broad disposition of a majority of Americans to accommodate the plurality and diversity of its citizens.

Six Nigerians won their elections at local and State levels.

I voted for a more inclusive America!

-Nwangwu, is the Founder & Publisher of the first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper on the internet, USAfricaonline.com @Chido247