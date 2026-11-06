NaijAidUK Marks 10 Years, Trains 8,000 Nigerians in Life-Saving Skills

Funmi Ogundare

NaijAidUK, through its HealthAid charity initiative, has trained more than 8,000 healthcare professionals and members of the public in first aid and emergency response over the past decade, as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s emergency preparedness and save lives.

The organisation disclosed this as it marked its 10th anniversary with a four-day specialised training programme in Lagos, designed to equip healthcare workers, students and members of the public with practical skills to respond to medical emergencies and mental health challenges.

The programme, held from October 27 to 30, 2026, featured Immediate Life Support (ILS) training for clinicians, mental health awareness training and two days of general first emergency response training.

Speaking on the anniversary and the initiative, the Chief Executive Officer and Founding Trustee of NaijAidUK, Dr. Lanre Nehan-Babalola, noted that the organisation was committed to building a network of trained individuals capable of responding to emergencies and transferring life-saving knowledge to others.

She said the train-the-trainer programme was designed to create a multiplier effect by empowering participants to extend their knowledge to families, schools and communities.

“The essence of our train-the-trainer programme is to empower people with the skills to save lives and, more importantly, equip them to pass that knowledge on to others. We believe in training one and saving many.

“Emergency response is not just an activity; it is a culture of knowing the right things to do at the right time,” she said.

Nehan-Babalola emphasised the need to integrate physical and mental health into emergency preparedness, noting that participants were trained to recognise when individuals required support, respond appropriately and seek professional assistance before situations deteriorated.

The programme received commendation from stakeholders in the health sector, including the Director of Nursing, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Omowunmi Folashade Ekong, who described the training as a timely intervention for improving awareness and community support.

She stated that the training had equipped participants with the knowledge to recognise stressors, identify early signs of emotional and mental health challenges, provide appropriate support and direct individuals requiring further attention to professional care.

She added: “The knowledge acquired would benefit homes, schools, workplaces and the wider society.”

Similarly, the Director of Ogun State Ambulance and Emergency Services, Dr. Festus Adetonwa, who represented the state Commissioner for Health, commended NaijAidUK for addressing mental health and first aid, describing them as critical areas requiring greater attention in the country’s healthcare system.

He noted that the first few minutes following an accident, collapse or medical emergency could significantly determine the outcome, stressing the need to equip ordinary citizens with life-saving skills to provide immediate assistance before the arrival of an ambulance.

Adetonwa also called for greater efforts to tackle mental health stigma and encourage people to seek appropriate support.

“These initiatives align with the government’s commitment to strengthening emergency medical services and promoting preventive, people-centred healthcare. The Ministry of Health fully identifies with this effort and encourages its sustainability,” he said.

Established in 2015, NaijAidUK interventions have also included donations of medical equipment, professional development for healthcare workers and community-focused health initiatives aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

The organisation’s clinical and emergency response courses include UK-certified programmes delivered by qualified clinical experts based and trained in the United Kingdom, in alignment with World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines and recognised best practices.

It has also extended its interventions to underserved communities through initiatives such as Project ACT, which adapts first aid education to improve access for people with hearing and speech impairments.

The anniversary programme also featured the Executive Chairman of Ose Local Government Area, Ondo State, Clement Kolapo Ojo, as a guest, underscoring the importance of government and community participation in expanding access to life-saving knowledge.

As part of its next phase, the organisation called for stronger collaboration with government institutions, healthcare organisations, schools, businesses and community stakeholders to expand access to first aid and mental health education across the country.

The charity reaffirmed its commitment to promoting a society where emergency preparedness is a shared responsibility and more citizens possess the knowledge and practical skills to respond when lives are at risk.