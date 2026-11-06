2027: Imansuagbon Decries Court Judgment Nullifying ADC Leadership 

* Don’t set Nigeria on fire, he says

A stalwart of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Edo State and former governorship aspirant, Ken Imansuagbon, Friday warned that the Federal High Court judgment nullifying the party’s leadership could plunge Nigeria into chaos and anarchy, describing it as a clear attempt to cripple the opposition and set the nation’s democracy on fire.

Imansuagbon, who condemned the judgment, said it was a desperate political move capable of triggering a national conflagration, warning that the consequences could threaten the unity and stability of the country.

“Don’t set Nigeria on fire. This judgment is an invitation to chaos and anarchy. It is a desperation taken too far, whether now or tomorrow,” he declared.

He described the ruling as a “bobby trap that won’t catch anything,” insisting that any attempt to prevent the ADC from participating in the 2027 elections was bound to fail.

“The government must not use power to intimidate its citizens. Nigerians have sacrificed so much to keep this country together, and any attempt to plunge the nation into chaos will be resisted,” he said.

The ADC chieftain called on the international community to intervene urgently to safeguard Nigeria’s democracy, alleging that the judiciary was being subjected to political pressure under President Bola Tinubu.

“Today, the courts are becoming repressive under his watch against the people and democracy. The military never did this. Nigerians must rise against those who want to destroy this country,” he stated.

Imansuagbon also warned against attempts to stop former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, whom he described as the only candidate capable of rescuing Nigeria from its current downward trajectory under the Tinubu administration.

“Atiku is the candidate who can rescue this country from the downward trend under the Tinubu presidency,” he said, urging the Court of Appeal to “do the needful” and protect the party’s participation in the electoral process.

He further cautioned that the ruling could threaten national unity, saying: “For me, I fear for the unity of this country because this judgment is setting up a conflagration capable of consuming the entire nation. Nigeria is bigger than the personal ambition of any individual, group or political class. The people must be resilient and defend democracy.”

Drawing parallels with authoritarian African leaders, Imansuagbon questioned the legacy President Tinubu intended to leave behind, referencing former Zairean leader, Mobutu Sese Seko, and Cameroonian President, Paul Biya.

He also criticised the administration’s economic policies, including the tax law, saying: “The poverty and suffering are too much. The government must remember that power is not permanent. Tinubu should prepare to vacate the presidency by next year.”

A Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice Peter Lifu, had Thursday nullified the leadership of the ADC led by former Senate President David Mark and the process through which former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar emerged as the party’s presidential candidate.

Imansuagbon expressed confidence that the ruling would not survive appellate scrutiny, declaring: “We still have a few credible judges at the Supreme Court. The attempt to keep ADC off the ballot will fail. The country belongs to all of us, and what matters most is the Nigerian people.”