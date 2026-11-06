FWIFT Underscores Training, Collaboration for Women in Film, TV, Digital Media

Forum for Women in Film, TV and All Digital Media (FWIFT) has expressed the need for women in film, TV and digital media to train and collaborate.

It stated this in a communique it issued yesterday following its national convention, which held on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at Glover Memorial Hall, Lagos, under the theme “One Industry, Many Voices: Building Together.”

It noted that the convention brought together women from film, television, radio, advertising and digital media, with the aim to support one another, grow the industry and build real agency for women professionals.

Participants, according to the communique,

made pledges to mentor, collaborate and co-produce, while FWIFT promised to ensure that the pledges were turned into actions.

The keynote speaker, Sandra Mbanefo Obiago, underscored the need for collaboration.

She said: “Tearing another sister down is an opportunity wasted when you could have had an elevating conversation.

“Be humble. It makes it easier to collaborate.”

FWIFT Patron, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, also shared her thoughts at the convention.

She said: You don’t need to have more money, speak through your nose, be bigger, be smaller or be lighter to be successful. You are enough.”

Other speakers also share their thoughts on sundry issues. Participants, for instance, were called upon not allow the fear of failing to stop them from asking for help. They equally advised women to do their due diligence with people.

“Do your due diligence on the people you want to partner with, then go for it. If it does not work, do not stop. Get up and go again,” the participants were told.

Participants were also advised to be flexible with the times.

“If you don’t change with the times, you will die.”

The conference also settled the age-long fallacy that women could not work together.

“Women work well with women. It is a myth that they do not”, one of the speakersn told the participants, among other issues.

FWIFT announced three future plans. The first is FWIFT Law Clinic. It said there would be a Law Clinic that would provide practical advice to participants on setting up and registering a company, and on the rights and protection of women working in the media.

The second is FWIFT Finance Workshop, which would unveil grant and finance packages available to media professionals, and which would inform women how to access them, in addition to business plan writing, and getting finance-ready.

It said TWIFT would follow up on pledges made on partnerships. This is the third plan. “FWIFT will follow up every pledge made at the convention, linking those offering support with those who need it, and backing new collaborations and co-productions,” it said.

It promised the participants that dates and registration details for these initiatives would be announced shortly.

FWIFT thanked every speaker, partner and participant, who made its first convention possible.

It reiterated: “FWIFT is a Forum for Women in Film, TV and All Digital Media (FWIFT). It is a national body uniting women professionals across Nigeria’s film, television, radio, advertising and digital media sectors. The Forum could be reached via Fwiftnigeria@gmail.com.”