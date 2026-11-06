A’ Ibom Recruits 4,000 New Workers into State Public Service

Okon Bassey in Uyo



The Akwa Ibom State Government has recruited 4,000 new workers into the state public service to strengthen its workforce.

According to the state Governor, Umo Eno, who disclosed this yesterday, the recruitment exercise is aimed at filling vacant positions, improving government operations and making public institutions more effective.

The governor explained the reason behind the recruitment during the orientation programme for the newly employed workers at the Ibom Tropicana Entertainment Centre in Uyo.

He said the appointments were based on vacancies identified across the public service and were not intended to unnecessarily increase the workforce.

Eno said a staff verification exercise conducted at the beginning of his administration uncovered more than 2,000 ghost workers, alongside several retired employees, revealing gaps in the workforce and the need to recruit qualified personnel to fill vacant positions.

“The decision reflects the administration’s effort to strengthen the public service and ensure that government departments have the personnel needed to carry out their responsibilities effectively,” he stressed.

The governor tasked the new employees to regard their appointments as an opportunity to serve the people and contribute to the development of the state.

He further charged them to demonstrate discipline, commitment, transparency and professionalism in their daily duties.

Eno also emphasised the importance of digital skills, explaining that the state was working towards the full digitalisation of public services.

He told the new employees to embrace technology, introduce fresh ideas and help make government processes faster and more efficient.

Eno reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the prompt payment of salaries and gratuities.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for making funds available to state governments to support project execution and the payment of workers’ entitlements.

Also, the Head of Service, Mrs. Elsie Peters, welcomed the recruitment and expressed confidence in the quality of the new workforce, describing the orientation programme as an important preparation for the responsibilities ahead.

She said the recruitment added another important development to the administration’s public service record, as its greatest value will be seen in the quality of work delivered, the efficiency of government offices, and the improvement of citizens’ experience when accessing public services.

“For the 4,000 new employees, the real task begins now. Their commitment, conduct and performance will determine how well this opportunity translates into better service for the people of Akwa Ibom State,” she added.