Mutfwang Uniting Plateau for Renewed Hope, Continuity and Shared Prosperity 

Dr. Gyang Bere

There is an African proverb that says, “The man who carries his people in his heart will always find a place in their hearts.” This timeless wisdom reflects the political philosophy of the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, who has demonstrated a strong commitment to addressing the needs and aspirations of his people.

His quest for selfless service and purpose-driven governance speaks to the enduring relationship between his administration and the people, reminding us that the true measure of leadership lies not merely in the authority one exercises, but in the sincerity of purpose, compassion and commitment demonstrated in the service of the people.

Governor Mutfwang, who remains conscious of his social contract with the people of Plateau State, took a decisive political step on Monday, November 2, 2026, by inaugurating and setting in motion the Tinubu/Shettima and Mutfwang/Piyo Campaign Council, with the mandate of coordinating support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Governor’s re-election and the emergence of all APC candidates in the January 16 and February 6, 2027 elections.

The significant political event brought together respected men and women of integrity, drawn from across the electoral wards of Plateau State, who have served the state and the nation in various capacities.

At the helm of the campaign as Chairman is Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, serving as Adviser; Deputy Governor, Ngo Josephine Piyo, as Deputy Chairperson I; State APC Chairman, Hon. Rufus Bature, as Vice Chairman II; Hon. Dr. Bernard Doro, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, as a member; and Sir Joseph Ari as Director-General, entrusted with the responsibility of coordinating the campaign’s activities.

The inclusive Campaign Council also has former Governors, Senator Joshua Dariye and Senator Simon Lalong, as members, alongside former Deputy Governor, Dame Pauline Tallen; Senator Simon Mwadkwon; retired Air Vice Marshal Napoleon Bali, Coordinator of the Southern Zone; serving members of the National and State Assemblies; all APC candidates for the National and State Assemblies; political stakeholders, community leaders and party faithful.

Beyond the political significance of the occasion, the inauguration places an important responsibility on members of the Campaign Council to engage citizens with humility, respect and a clear understanding of the issues that matter most to them.

Governor Mutfwang believes that the campaign should transcend the mere mobilisation of political structures. Rather, it should provide an opportunity for honest conversations about governance, security, economic opportunities, infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture and the collective aspirations of the people of Plateau State and Nigeria.

For Governor Mutfwang, the 2027 political journey will inevitably invite public reflection on the promises made, the decisions taken, the challenges encountered and the results recorded since he assumed office in May 2023. He has acknowledged the trust, support and confidence he has enjoyed from the people of Plateau State and has appealed to them to continue the journey with him in the forthcoming election, with the aspiration of positioning the state more prominently on Nigeria’s national development landscape.

From the outset, Governor Mutfwang’s approach to governance has reflected an understanding that meaningful development must begin with the people. He has woven their concerns, aspirations and everyday challenges into his development agenda, translating these realities into practical interventions and implementing them systematically to improve lives and advance the collective prosperity of Plateau State.

For the 2027 elections, Governor Mutfwang’s message is anchored on a unification movement, built around the aspiration of bringing the people of Plateau State together under a common political direction under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He has emphasised a factual, issue-based and peaceful campaign that places the people at the centre of every conversation.

The Governor’s argument for a second tenure rests on the record of his first term: the task of rescuing Plateau State from the brink of institutional and economic collapse, restoring confidence in governance, and laying a solid and enduring foundation for sustainable development across all sectors. Having undertaken the difficult work of recovery, reconstruction and repositioning, his administration is beginning to see citizens reap the benefits of these deliberate interventions.

The security of lives and property remains a central responsibility of the Mutfwang administration and a defining priority of its governance agenda. Recognising that peace and security are indispensable to development, Governor Mutfwang has approached the challenge with a strong sense of responsibility, commitment and institutional coordination.

His administration has revitalised Operation Rainbow, strengthened community-based security through the training and deployment of personnel and Forest Guards, and embraced technology by integrating modern surveillance systems into the state’s security architecture to enhance intelligence gathering, monitoring and response capabilities.

Equally significant is the Governor’s sustained engagement and harmonious working relationship with the leadership of security agencies at the national and state levels. Through cooperation, regular consultations and coordinated security interventions, he continues to strengthen the collective capacity to address security threats, protect vulnerable communities and restore public confidence.

Governor Mutfwang has prioritised strategic investments across critical sectors of the state’s economy, recognising that sustainable development must be built on infrastructure, human capital development and improved access to essential services. His administration has committed resources to transportation, healthcare, agriculture, education, water supply, energy, tourism and road infrastructure, with interventions designed to improve the quality of life of citizens and expand economic opportunities.

In transportation, the introduction of subsidised Metro bus services has made public mobility more accessible and affordable, while investments in road infrastructure are opening up communities, facilitating the movement of people and agricultural produce, and strengthening commercial activities across the state.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s development footprint is increasingly visible in Plateau State, particularly through strategic federal infrastructure projects and humanitarian interventions aimed at improving connectivity, stimulating economic activities and enhancing the welfare of citizens.

The ongoing construction of the Akwanga–Jos Road, the rehabilitation of the Sharram–Garram–Babban Lamba Road, and the recent approval of the Mararaban Jama’a–Kanke–Langtang–Shendam–Ibi Road, extending towards Taraba State, represent significant federal infrastructure interventions.

Equally noteworthy are the humanitarian interventions of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, through the distribution of relief materials and support to vulnerable individuals and communities. These gestures have provided meaningful assistance to beneficiaries, brought relief to households facing difficult circumstances and reinforced the importance of compassion and social protection in governance.

The Director-General of the Campaign Council, Sir Joseph Ari, has extended an invitation to over 115 support groups and the people of Plateau State to come out and receive the President on Saturday Novermber 14, 2026, while highlighting the Federal Government’s engagements and interventions in the state as evidence of its commitment to Plateau’s development.

However, as the African proverb reminds us, “Little by little, the bird builds its nest.” Great nations are not built in a day; they emerge through deliberate decisions, consistent effort, patience and enduring commitment.

This principle underscores the development aspirations of President Tinubu and Governor Mutfwang for Nigeria and Plateau State respectively: a commitment to building on existing foundations, consolidating progress and creating a more prosperous future for generations to come.

*Dr. Gyang Bere, ANIPR is the

Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Executive Governor of Plateau State.