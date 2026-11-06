MTN Introduces Loyalty Coins on Its App

MTN Nigeria has introduced a loyalty programme on its myMTN NG app, allowing subscribers to earn rewards on qualifying transactions and redeem them for airtime, data, shopping vouchers and other lifestyle benefits.

The programme, known as MTN Loyalty Coins, was launched in partnership with Bvndle, a Loyalty-as-a-Service platform. Customers can earn coins through everyday transactions on the app, including airtime and data purchases, and redeem them across different categories on the Bvndle marketplace. Each coin has a fixed redemption value of N10, while first-time users of the app will receive welcome coins upon downloading it.

The rewards cover three broad categories: telecommunications benefits, including airtime and data; daily essentials, such as bill payments, food and groceries; and lifestyle offerings covering health and wellness, fashion, books and entertainment. According to MTN, the initiative is designed to encourage greater use of digital self-service while giving subscribers additional value from their everyday transactions.

Speaking on the launch, MTN Nigeria’s Chief Marketing Officer, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, said the programme was designed to recognise customers who increasingly manage their daily activities digitally.

“This is central to our ambition of enabling digital, social and financial inclusion, and to our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern, connected life.”

The Acting Managing Director of Bvndle Loyalty Limited, Ikechukwu Nwaguru, said the partnership would connect customers to a wider network of merchants while helping businesses increase customer engagement and transactions.