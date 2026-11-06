Sahara Group Attributes Global Expansion to P.R.A.I.S.E. Strategy

Sahara Group has credited its growing international footprint and diversification into energy, infrastructure, technology and investment businesses to the P.R.A.I.S.E. strategy, a decision-making philosophy that has guided the organisation since inception.

The framework, which stands for Prepare, Review, Advance, Implement, Scale and Evolve, has shaped Sahara’s approach to building businesses, acquiring strategic assets and forging partnerships that create long-term value.

The strategy took centre stage at the 26th Annual Conference of Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), where Sahara’s Executive Director Temitope Shonubi spoke on the theme ‘Build It, Buy It, Partner Smart,’ highlighting the principles behind the organization’s growth over the past three decades.

Shonubi said sustainable growth is rarely the product of a single approach, noting that it is enhanced by the ability to assess opportunities, time the market based on evolving trends, understand internal capabilities, and make informed decisions on whether to build new ventures, acquire existing assets or pursue strategic partnerships.

“Organizations do not grow by relying on a single strategy. Sustainable success comes from understanding when to build, when to buy and when to partner, while remaining committed to continuous improvement and innovation,” he said.

He explained that P.R.A.I.S.E. has strengthened Sahara’s footprint across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East by guiding major investment decisions and business milestones, including infrastructure development, acquisitions and transformational partnerships.

“Sahara’s investments in power infrastructure, the acquisition and transformation of Egbin Power, and partnership-led initiatives such as First Independent Power Limited (FIPL), which expanded generation capacity from 43MW to 721MW demonstrate how Sahara has leveraged different growth pathways to create value while addressing evolving market needs,” he said.

According to him, sustainable growth and long-term impact remain the focus as the philosophy supports Sahara’s global expansion and diversified portfolio of energy, infrastructure, technology and investment businesses.

Shonubi said the P.R.A.I.S.E. strategy, together with Sahara’s new Beyond XXX vision driving its next growth phase, will help ensure that the organisation scales sustainably, strengthens its capabilities and creates lasting value across markets.

“Business environments will continue to change, but the enduring relevance of the P.R.A.I.S.E. strategy lies in its emphasis on preparation, disciplined execution, continuous learning, and adaptability,” he concluded.