Former Kwara Commissioner, Adenike Adesida, Dumps APC, Cites Frustrated Ambitions

Yusuf Ebiti



A former commissioner in Kwara State, Hon. Adenike Harriet Adesida, has resigned her membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), citing growing difficulties in pursuing her political aspirations and meeting the expectations of her constituents under the party’s platform.

Adesida has held several commissioner portfolios in the state, including Agriculture, Information and Communication, Solid Minerals Development and Youth Development.

However, she announced her decision in a formal resignation letter addressed to the Kwara State Chairman of the APC through the party’s Ward Chairman in Ora Ward, Ifelodun Local Government Area.

In the letter, Adesida said her resignation took immediate effect, explaining that the decision followed extensive consultations with her political associates, supporters, family members and business associates.

She maintained that remaining in the APC had become increasingly incompatible with her political ambitions and her determination to fulfil the expectations of those looking up to her for leadership and representation.

“This decision has not been taken lightly. However, following extensive consultations with my political associates, teeming supporters, family members and business associates, I have come to the considered conclusion that it has become increasingly difficult to pursue my political aspirations and fulfil the expectations of the people who daily look up to me within my constituency under the platform of the APC,” she stated.

Although she did not expressly accuse the party leadership of marginalisation or identify any specific grievances, her explanation suggested growing dissatisfaction with the political opportunities available to her within the ruling party.

According to Adesida, her decision to quit the APC was informed by the need to pursue a political direction more consistent with her personal convictions, aspirations and commitment to her constituents.

“In the light of this, I believe it is appropriate to take this decisive step in pursuit of a political direction that better aligns with my convictions, aspirations and commitment to the people I represent,” she declared.

Despite her departure, the former commissioner expressed appreciation to the party for providing her with opportunities to serve in different capacities and contribute to its development.

She also acknowledged the support of party leaders, members and political associates who had stood by her throughout her years in the APC.

Adesida, however, emphasised that leaving the ruling party did not amount to abandoning her political responsibilities or commitment to public service.

“My resignation from the party does not in any way diminish my commitment to public service. I remain resolute in my determination to serve the good people of Ora, Ifelodun Local Government Area, Kwara South and Kwara State with integrity, courage, dedication and an unwavering commitment to the greater good of humanity,” she added.

While the former commissioner did not disclose her next political destination, her decision has raised questions about her future political alignment and the platform on which she intends to pursue her ambitions.

Her resignation also comes at a politically significant period as parties and aspirants position themselves ahead of the 2027 general election, when political realignments and calculations are expected to influence contests across Kwara State.

For now, Adesida’s departure signals the end of her association with the APC and the beginning of a potentially new chapter in her political career.