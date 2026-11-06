2027: APP to Decide Between Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, Says Chairman

National Chairman of the Action Peoples Party (APP), Barr. Uche Nnadi, has disclosed that the party is on the verge of announcing its preferred presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

Nnadi made this known following the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja, where key issues concerning the party’s political direction and preparations for the 2027 polls were discussed.

According to the Chairman, the party is currently considering the major political contenders, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as it moves towards taking a position on the forthcoming presidential election.

He further disclosed that a public announcement on the party’s preferred candidate is expected before the end of November, adding that the decision will be formally communicated at the party’s National Convention.

Nnadi also announced that the party’s National Convention and Campaign Rally, which will feature the formal presentation of its flag, will hold in Kaduna for the Northern region and Owerri for Southern Nigeria.

He explained that the planned events would provide the platform for the party to formally unveil its position and communicate its political direction ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The APP Chairman reiterated that the party’s leadership was committed to an inclusive decision-making process that would reflect the collective position of its stakeholders as it prepares for the next electoral cycle.